Sweet Robo Heats Up IGES 2025 with New Machines and a Bold Partnership Reveal

Sweet Robo is unveiling something wild at IGES 2025—hot, sweet, and totally unexpected. From new machines to a sizzling brand partnership, this reveal is set to flip the vending world on its head.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweet Robo, the global leader in interactive robotic vending machines, will return to the International Gift Exposition in the Smokies (IGES 2025) with a show-stopping exhibit at Booth 6719. The company will spotlight its expanded machine lineup, offer live demos, and unveil an exclusive new partnership that pushes the boundaries of what vending can deliver.

Sweet Robo's growing portfolio includes:

CaseBOT – custom phone case vending, printed on demand.

Cotton Candy VX – the best-selling robotic cotton candy experience.

BalloonBot – crowd-drawing balloon vending automation.

Candy Monster – high-traffic candy vending with strong site margins.

Emoji™ lineup – a series of branded machines featuring officially licensed Emoji™ content across multiple formats.

New for IGES: Sweet Robo will reveal a new category-defining partnership—introducing something not just sweet, but hot, warm, and juicy. This debut marks Sweet Robo's entry into savory robotic vending, with full details being announced live during the expo.

"Sweet Robo is built to empower anyone—from the solo entrepreneur to global entertainment brands," said Dennis Branch, Chief Revenue Officer at Sweet Robo. "There's truly no other vending platform that combines visual appeal, data control, and full U.S.-based support like ours."

What to Expect at IGES 2025

Live demos of every machine.

Launch of a savory product line with a new brand partner.

Interactive previews of the Sweet Robo App for remote control, revenue tracking, and maintenance.

Financing and placement programs for entrepreneurs and site operators.

Revenue-share options for qualifying high-traffic locations.

About Sweet Robo

Sweet Robo is a global innovator in robotic vending experiences that transform how people interact with food, fun, and retail. Our autonomous machines turn underutilized space into engaging, high-margin touchpoints that require no staff and minimal footprint. Designed to delight, engineered to scale, and built for ease, Sweet Robo empowers venues and partners to generate revenue through futuristic, fully-automated consumer experiences.

Media Contact

Genevieve Marlowe, Zeyn Ventures, 1 (844) 793-3872, [email protected], https://www.zeynventures.com

SOURCE Sweet Robo