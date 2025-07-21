Sweet Robo Redefines Guest Experience at Hersheypark with Game-Changing Custom Automation

Sweet Robo launches a high-capacity automated vending system at Hersheypark, eliminating long lines and transforming the guest experience. This debut marks the official start of its Custom Machines Division, now in talks with major global brands.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweet Robo has officially launched its new Custom Machines Division with a headline-making debut: a fully automated, high-capacity vending unit deployed at Hersheypark, designed to eliminate long lines and streamline one of the park's most in-demand purchases: souvenir cup sales and refills.

Engineered for nonstop foot traffic, the new system replaces traditional queues with a sleek, branded, always-on experience that delivers both speed and consistency for thousands of guests daily.

"This wasn't about bells and whistles. It was about execution at scale, in one of the most demanding environments you can find," said Piny Vind, CEO of Sweet Robo. "We're proud to deliver real solutions that make operations smoother and experiences better."

This launch also marks the official debut of Sweet Robo's Custom Machines Division, which will design and deliver automated solutions for entertainment venues, retailers, and global consumer brands. The company is already in active conversations with several industry giants.

To lead this expansion, Bruce Molfetto has been appointed Head of Custom Solutions. His background includes deep experience integrating solutions into high-traffic entertainment settings, with a focus on theme parks and immersive guest environments.

