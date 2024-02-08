Sweetwater Center for the Arts Prepares to 'Master' Artistic Efforts with Engagement and Interaction Through Master Class Series

This opportunity helps remind art enthusiasts that Pittsburgh has a presence in the art culture. Post this

Landscape & Light: A 3-Day Studio Landscape Workshop for Oil and Pastel. Learn an intensive study recognizing light in the landscape.

Instructor: Barbara Jaenicke (May 31 – June 2)

The POWER of Pastel: Building a Start-to-Finish Life Portrait. The Law of Light rules dictate how value and color are related when constructing the complex topography of the head.

Instructor: Christine Swann (August 23-25)

Figuring Out: Creating Figurative Work in Ceramics Using Basic Hand-Building Methods (coil, slab building, and pinching.)

Instructor: Kensuke Yamada (September 26-29)

They Will Remember You: A Mixed Media Workshop Exploring the Intersection Between Art and Memory.

Instructor: Samuel Dunson (October 25-27)

The Master Class Series aligns with Sweetwater's commitment to enriching local communities through nurturing artistic growth, while empowering individuals to explore their creativity and develop their skills, all thanks to some of the most talented professionals in the arts industry.

"This opportunity helps remind art enthusiasts that Pittsburgh has a presence in the art culture," said Sweetwater Executive Director, Christine Brondyke. "We have a lot to offer, and this series is just the beginning."

For more information about the series, visit Sweetwaterartcenter.org.

