Sweetwater Center for the Arts Prepares to 'Master' Artistic Efforts with Engagement and Interaction Through Master Class Series

Sweetwater Center for the Arts near Pittsburgh, PA., is welcoming nationally renowned artists from across the country to instruct five workshops, each spanning three days, for its highly anticipated Master Class Series starting this spring.
SEWICKLEY, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweetwater Center for the Arts near Pittsburgh, PA., is welcoming nationally renowned artists from across the country to instruct five workshops, each spanning three days, for its highly anticipated Master Class Series starting this spring. This enriching and immersive series promises to offer an unparalleled opportunity for enthusiasts and professionals alike to delve deeper into their artistic passions through questions, discussions, and personalized attention.
From Slab to Fab: Creating and Utilizing Templates to make Repeatable Forms in Ceramics. The focus of this workshop is to build confidence in creating slab built pottery from paper patterns.
Instructor: Jennifer Allen (April 26-28)
Landscape & Light: A 3-Day Studio Landscape Workshop for Oil and Pastel. Learn an intensive study recognizing light in the landscape.
Instructor: Barbara Jaenicke (May 31 – June 2)
The POWER of Pastel: Building a Start-to-Finish Life Portrait. The Law of Light rules dictate how value and color are related when constructing the complex topography of the head.
Instructor: Christine Swann (August 23-25)
Figuring Out: Creating Figurative Work in Ceramics Using Basic Hand-Building Methods (coil, slab building, and pinching.)
Instructor: Kensuke Yamada (September 26-29)
They Will Remember You: A Mixed Media Workshop Exploring the Intersection Between Art and Memory.
Instructor: Samuel Dunson (October 25-27)
The Master Class Series aligns with Sweetwater's commitment to enriching local communities through nurturing artistic growth, while empowering individuals to explore their creativity and develop their skills, all thanks to some of the most talented professionals in the arts industry.
"This opportunity helps remind art enthusiasts that Pittsburgh has a presence in the art culture," said Sweetwater Executive Director, Christine Brondyke. "We have a lot to offer, and this series is just the beginning."
For more information about the series, visit Sweetwaterartcenter.org.
Media Contact
Rachael Rennebeck, YaJagoff Media, LLC, 1 412-897-1038, [email protected]
John Chamberlin, YaJagoff Media, LLC, 1 412-992-6852, [email protected]
SOURCE Sweetwater Center for the Arts
Share this article