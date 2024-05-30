Sweetwater Expands Partnership with the We Are All Music Foundation to Advance Mental & Physical Well-Being through Music Education and Advocacy

Funding increases access to mental health resources, using music as a force for good

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The We Are All Music Foundation (WAAM) is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer for music makers, in a joint effort to support our grant-giving and research efforts, particularly in the area of suicide prevention. This collaboration comes at a crucial time, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month in May, underscoring both organizations' commitment to addressing mental health and education initiatives using innovative approaches.

An inaugural donor since WAAM's inception in 2019, Sweetwater expanded its partnership this year with a generous $70,000 grant. The additional resources are bolstering WAAM's mission to invest in music programs as well as impact-driven research and advocacy to increase underserved communities' access to music education programs and mental health resources.

"We are very grateful to Sweetwater for this meaningful grant, which allows us to advance the role of music in suicide prevention and other mental health initiatives" said Mary Crawford, Chief Operating Officer of WAAM. "Sweetwater's support will help us greatly magnify the impact of our grantee programs and research efforts, aimed at saving and enhancing lives through the power of music."

Sweetwater's prior funding support for WAAM has already made a tangible impact on lives and communities across the country, including the following:

Music mentorship programs among disadvantaged youth, resulting in improved mental health and academic performance

Establishing health equity by teaching nutrition, fitness, and wellness with music video style content

In-school music curriculums measuring and developing social-emotional learning

Recovery and coping support at pediatric oncology wards

Cognitive enhancement among individuals with dementia or Alzheimer's

"The WAAM/Sweetwater partnership is fueled by our shared mission of supporting access to music programs and mental health initiatives for communities in need," explained Jeff Ostermann, Chief People and Culture Officer at Sweetwater. "After seeing tangible impact and momentum in WAAM over the past five years, we're excited to expand our reach and to impact more lives, together."

In addition to the grant, Sweetwater and WAAM are continuing their joint instrument program, created to serve the greater music nonprofit community. The program provides dedicated technical assistance alongside highly competitive offerings for instruments. To date, knowledgeable Sweetwater Sales Engineers have guided over 50 nonprofits in their efforts to plan music projects and educate youth across America.

Together, WAAM and Sweetwater are committed to making a significant difference in the lives of individuals struggling with mental health challenges, utilizing the universal language of music as a tool for life betterment.

For more information about the We Are All Music Foundation and its initiatives, visit https://weareallmusic.org/. To learn more about Sweetwater and its commitment to leveraging music as a force for good, visit https://www.sweetwater.com/philanthropy.

About We Are All Music Foundation (WAAM):

The We Are All Music Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives and strengthening communities through the power of music. WAAM invests in research and data-driven programs that advance music's positive impact on mental & physical health, education & social-emotional learning, and communities in need.

About Sweetwater:

The No. 1 online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, sound engineers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater's industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of profitability to its now 3,000 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear, and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music, lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit sweetwater.com.

