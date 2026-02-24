Swensons Drive-In Rolls Out Flybuy Across All Locations to Power Seamless Pickup Experience for Guests and Delivery Drivers

Flybuy gives our team real-time visibility into arriving digital orders so they can assure our food is cooked to order, streamline their workflow, and execute faster, more precise exchanges. Post this

Through the Flybuy Dashboard, Swensons teams receive real-time audio and visual alerts as Guests or delivery drivers approach, arrive, and park in dedicated pickup spaces. This allows orders to be staged before the vehicle pulls in, creating faster, more precise curbside exchanges.

Guests who enable location sharing through the Flybuy app or web flow are automatically checked in upon arrival. Those who prefer not to share their location can check in upon arrival using Flybuy's automated Voice, Text, or QR code check-in system (VTQR), eliminating the need for Curb Servers to approach the vehicle for order details, keeping team members focused on order preparation and service. This streamlined approach has already proven successful, facilitating more than 1,600 check-ins while maintaining a remarkably low average wait time of approximately two minutes.

Swensons is also leveraging Flybuy's intelligent item-tagging functionality, which prominently displays frequently missed or time-sensitive items – including milkshakes, sauces, crispy extras, and drinks – directly on the Flybuy Dashboard. These tags ensure orders are complete and properly timed before the Curb Server reaches the vehicle, improving accuracy and protecting product quality.

"Our ethos is built upon phenomenal cooked-to-order food and incredible hospitality all served up with accuracy and speed, while never sacrificing quality," said Dan Mesches, CEO of Swensons. "As our digital and delivery business has continued to grow, coordinating timely handoffs without adding complexity for our Curb Servers or Guests became more challenging. Flybuy gives our team real-time visibility into arriving digital orders so they can assure our food is cooked to order, streamline their workflow, and execute faster, more precise exchanges. It enables our Curb Servers to deliver the level of care and consistency our Guests have come to expect — each and every time."

"Swensons has created a unique service model that aligns perfectly with the core value of the Flybuy platform: speed, accuracy, and effortless handoffs," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy. "By using real-time location data, smart order tagging, and flexible check-in options, Swensons is providing an elevated and highly efficient experience for both staff and guests. We're proud to power their next phase of growth and innovation."

By adopting Flybuy, Swensons continues to lead the way in off-premise innovation, pairing its iconic curbside hospitality with technology that improves speed of service, order accuracy, and team efficiency – elevating the experience while meeting the demands of today's digital-first consumer.

About Swensons Drive-In

Founded in 1934 in Akron, Ohio, Swensons is an American drive-in restaurant concept known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and signature curbside service, where Curb Servers deliver every order directly to the Guest's vehicle. Swensons has built a loyal following with its award-winning Galley Boy® — a double cheeseburger with two secret sauces — handspun milkshakes and its signature dirty soda, the Whip™. Today, Swensons operates 24 locations across Ohio, including in-stadium concessions at Rocket Arena and Lower.com Field, as well as food trucks that bring the Swensons experience on the road. For more information, visit SwensonsDriveIn.com or follow @SwensonsDriveIn on social media.

About Flybuy by Radius Networks

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value. With deployment in over 30,000 locations across 50+ countries, Flybuy powers millions of real-time order handoffs for some of the world's top regional and global brands.

