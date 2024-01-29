Swiftwater and company announces strategic partnership with Onit

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for our firm. By combining our robust consulting expertise with ONIT's cutting-edge AI technology, we are poised to drive transformative changes in the legal sector." - Hassan El Asraoui, CEO of Swiftwater and Company Post this

Hassan El Asraoui, CEO of Swiftwater and Company, expressed his enthusiasm:

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for our firm. By combining our robust consulting expertise with ONIT' s cutting- edge AI technology, we are poised to drive transformative changes in the legal sector. Our shared dedication to innovation will empower us to deliver unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality. I am confident that this alliance will not only benefit our clients but will also pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in the field."

Swiftwater leads in innovation with its AI capabilities, deep expertise, unique accelerators, and robust change management. Our commitment is unwavering: to deliver proactive, AI- powered systems that cater to current business demands and anticipate future challenges. Leveraging Onit' s sophisticated AI platforms, we enhance workflow automation, CLM, and ELM, ensuring our clients are primed for success in a dynamic business landscape.

Echoing this sentiment, Matt DenOuden, SVP of Sales at Onit, adds, " The synergy between Onit' s AI infused workflow automation platform and Swiftwater' s strategic insights is poised to deliver not just incremental improvements, but industry- leading innovation. We are excited to empower clients with a suite of tools that will redefine what's possible in legal operations, risk management, and compliance, providing a competitive edge that will resonate across all business facets."

Swiftwater showcases its dedication to excellence by featuring a team of professionals who possess advanced proficiency in Onit products, evidenced by certifications up to Level 4 within Onit' s rigorous standard. This expertise underscores our readiness to deliver superior solutions with Onit' s platform.

For more information on how this partnership will reshape the legal industry landscape, visit Swiftwater at swiftwaterco.com and Onit at onit.com.

About Swiftwater and Company:

Swiftwater is a premier advisory firm that specializes in delivering solutions cross commercial, legal, risk, compliance, and technology consulting. Our mission is to propel businesses toward commercial agility, ensuring operational excellence, and fortifying risk mitigation and compliance. We have a seasoned cadre of C-suite advisors, who advise Chief Legal, Compliance, Risk, Revenue, and Procurement Officers. Swiftwater offers its global expertise to organizations of varying scales. We are committed to AI- enablement, forging partnerships with advanced technology solutions to amplify this vision. At the core of our ethos lie the 7 Cs: Connect, Care, Collaborate, Create, Curiosity, Courage, and Confidence, which together fuel our approach to transformative consulting.

About ONIT:

Onit is a global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com

For more information, please contact: Sales@ swiftwaterco.com

