Swim Across America Launches College Cup and College Ambassador Programs

Through December 1, 2023, college or college-affiliated swim teams will compete in the Swim Across America College Cup, a fundraising competition among collegiate teams in the U.S. Teams can participate by registering for one of Swim Across America's open water charity swims, joining or starting a pool swim, or participating virtually through the SAA My Way program. Participants must be affiliated with a U.S-based college or university to be eligible to compete in the College Cup. Teams may consist of current college students, alumni or a mix of both, and can be as small as one person.

To date, more than 30 teams consisting of 1,000 participants are currently enrolled in the College Cup's inaugural year. As the college swim season peaks, Swim Across America expects those numbers to increase and encourages teams, clubs and alumni groups who want to join to do so at swimacrossamerica.org/collegecup.

"One of the exciting aspects of the Swim Across America College Cup program is that it offers a new way for alumni to stay engaged with their college swim teams," noted John O'Neill, head coach of the Providence College men's and women's swimming and diving programs and a long-time participant in Swim Across America open water swims. "It allows them to lead the next generation of athletes in the swimming world and instill a philanthropic mindset."

Fundraising by the College Cup teams will support cancer research and clinical trials in the community in which teams register to swim. If teams are participating in a national pool swim, funds support the Swim Across America pediatric cancer research fund. Swim Across America offers 24 open water swims across the country and hundreds of pool swims each year.

The College Cup brings several exciting partnerships to Swim Across America, including the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) and Vasa, a fitness and rehabilitation company focused on peak performance for swimmers, surfers and triathletes.

As part of their partnership, CSCAA will recognize the top individual College Cup fundraiser at their annual awards ceremony.

"We are thrilled to rejuvenate the partnership between Swim Across America and the CSCAA," said Samantha Barany, executive director of CSCAA. "The philanthropic efforts of Swim Across America are impressive and impact nearly everyone in some way with the fight against cancer. The open water events hosted by Swim Across America are an excellent opportunity for our college teams and athletes to engage in charitable endeavors within a familiar and loved environment - the water. We will continue to find more ways to collaborate and I believe this is just the beginning!"

Vasa will award a Vasa Swim Ergometer to two participating teams. One will be awarded to the top College Cup fundraising team and the second will be awarded to a randomly selected team participating in the College Cup. All teams have the opportunity to win through their participation.

Swim Across America College Ambassadors

Swim Across America is also excited to announce another new college initiative, the Swim Across America College Ambassadors program. College Ambassadors will be the face of Swim Across America at their college or university and lead efforts to raise awareness of Swim Across America's mission to fund cancer research, clinical trials and patient programs by hosting charity swims. College Ambassadors are passionate about Swim Across America and help engage their peers, promote the Swim Across America mission and brand, and encourage their local communities' involvement.

Earlier this year, Swim Across America invited college students to apply for the Swim Across America College Ambassadors program. Applicants were asked to share why they are passionate about Swim Across America, highlight any previous leadership experience, and outline their aspirations for participating in the program. More than 30 applications were reviewed by a Swim Across America selection committee and 21 college students were selected to be College Ambassadors for 2023. Students selected represent colleges across the country, including University of South Florida, Roger Williams University and Northeastern University.

Beyond their role as ambassadors, these students also serve as team captains for teams participating in the College Cup or any Swim Across America event. To learn about the Swim Across America College Ambassador program, visit swimacrossamerica.org/ambassadors.

Swim Across America was founded in 1987 with its first open water event in Long Island Sound. Since that time, the nonprofit organization has raised more than $100 million to fight cancer. In its 36 years of making waves to fight cancer, more than 100,000 swimmers and 150 Olympians have swum the circumference of the earth three times, uniting a movement to fight cancer that has created a groundswell of support spanning all generations. Today, more than 24 communities hold open water swims and hundreds of charity pool swims each year, from Nantucket to under the Golden Gate Bridge, which support innovative cancer research, detection and patient programs.

Swim Across America's funding of clinical trials for patients helped contribute to four FDA approved life-saving immunotherapy cancer treatments: Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda. In June of last year, a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering was published in The New England Journal of Medicine that showed a 100 percent success rate in treating patients in a phase 2 clinical trial for advanced rectal cancer with dostarlimab, an immunotherapy treatment produced by GlaxoSmithKline. The clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering was funded by early-stage grant funding from Swim Across America. More than 60 scientific grants are funded each year and there are now ten dedicated Swim Across America Labs at major institutions including: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, John Hopkins Medicine Atlanta, Rush University Medical Center Chicago, Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, Infusion Center at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and San Francisco, the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, The Swim Across America Pediatric Research Lab at Columbia University Medical Center New York, and The Swim Across America Laboratory at Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine.

About Swim Across America

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. With the help of hundreds of volunteers nationwide and past and current Olympians, Swim Across America is helping find a cure for cancer through athleticism, community outreach and direct service. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org or follow on Facebook @SwimAcrossAmerica or on Instagram or Twitter @SAASwim.

About CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation's first professional coaching association for intercollegiate athletics. The CSCAA boasts more than 2,000 member coaches and assistant coaches, recognizes All-American swimmers and divers, NCAA record-breakers and Scholar All-America athletes and teams, as well as outstanding coaches and contributors, and helps oversee the welfare of collegiate swimming and diving. Learn more about CSCAA at cscaa.org.

About Vasa

Vasa empowers swimmers, surfers and triathletes to become stronger, better, faster in sports, fitness and injury rehab. Vasa offers specific equipment such as swim ergometers, trainers, sport benches and other accessories to provide athletes with safe, effective training methods. Founded by Rob Sleamaker, an acclaimed exercise physiologist and author, who has worked with Olympians, biathletes and triathletes as well as some of the world's most respected swim coaches to reinvent their training practices. Learn more about Vasa at vasatrainer.com.

Media Contact

