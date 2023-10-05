Swinerton Announces Executive Promotions in Atlanta: New positions to support continued expansion throughout the Southeast

"Since establishing a presence in the Southeast five years ago, Swinerton has grown exponentially and is repeatedly selected as a partner of choice for corporate interiors, aviation projects, multifamily communities and other commercial builds." -Derek Mosiman, VP and Atlanta Division Manager Tweet this

Parker Schoening, previously a Senior project Manager, is promoted to Project Executive. Originally hired in 2011 as an intern, Schoening advanced through various positions including Project Engineer, Assistant Superintendent and Project Manager. Schoening is known for his passion for the built environment and dedication to learning from others including trades people on the construction site to various mentors within Swinerton and the industry. Schoening is also tasked with leading operational activities within the division and managing a team of administrative professionals.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to work across our project teams to support our industry-leading people and culture," says Schoening. "My goal is to build high-performing teams and cultivate long-term, trusted client relationships." As Project Executive, Schoening is tasked with growing the division's market share and overseeing Atlanta's project teams.

Roya Vermillion was promoted from Senior Project Manager to Preconstruction Executive. He is an industry veteran with 13 years of experience, more than half of which has been with Swinerton. Vermillion excels in preconstruction planning, subcontractor negotiation and project closeout and ensures superior quality and a safe environment in compliance with the construction schedule. As Preconstruction Executive, she facilitates the preconstruction process, which encompasses cost estimates, trade bidding and management, bid preparation and submission and the compilation of Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) figures.

With a construction career spanning 24 years, Eddy Einem transferred to Atlanta from Swinerton's Los Angeles office, where he most recently served as Senior Project Manager. He retains his title in Atlanta while becoming the division's aviation market leader, overseeing Swinerton's expanded construction opportunities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and other regional airports including Fulton County Airport and Cobb County International Airport. Leading the Atlanta aviation team, Einem's responsibilities include risk management, cost and budget management, customer service, safety, quality control and scheduling. Throughout the construction and aviation arenas, he is respected for his organizational skills and attention to detail, as well as his trustworthiness and communication.

Promoted to Senior Project Manager, Brandon Tessier relocated from Swinerton's Santa Ana, CA office. With nearly 20 years of experience, Tessier oversees project planning, contract development and negotiation, financial management, quality control and safety for construction projects. He is also dedicated to the professional development of his team members. His technical knowledge and affinity for organizing and multitasking have equipped him to succeed as a manager.

Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, Swinerton's Atlanta Division has emerged as a prominent, sought-after construction resource for some of the City's high-profile projects. Notable projects include collaborations with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta Air Lines, 3M, TPA Group, SAFStor, Atlantic Residential, Prestwick Development and others. The Atlanta Division, with 60 construction industry professionals, has constructed $358 million of commercial environments and specializes in aviation, corporate interiors, self-storage and affordable multifamily housing.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA, with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lesnieski, Swinerton, 4044838150, [email protected], www.swinerton.com

SOURCE Swinerton