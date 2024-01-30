Swinerton Announces Newest Executive Vice Presidents and Executive Committee Members

"I am extremely honored and excited to continue our March to 2030, aligning our regional and nationwide visions, talent development, best-in-class execution, and market diversification to maximize returns to our employees," says Haj. Post this

"I am extremely honored and excited to continue our March to 2030, aligning our regional and nationwide visions, talent development, best-in-class execution, and market diversification to maximize returns to our employees," says Haj.

Nunnally has been an integral part of Swinerton since 2005 and has ascended through various roles, showcasing exceptional leadership and dedication. Her passion for leveraging Swinerton's talent to drive strategic objectives and create a positive employee experience has been a cornerstone of her contributions. Her journey includes reshaping the Business Technology (BTech) group and building Craft Services to enhance self-perform operations, which led to her promotion to Chief Administrative Officer in 2022.

Reflecting on her new role, Nunnally expresses her gratitude: "I'm humbled and energized by our talent in all areas and levels. The possibilities for this organization are unlimited, and I'm committed to supporting us in realizing our potential."

Haj and Nunnally join existing Executive Committee members David Callis, Chief Executive Officer; Don Adair, Chief Revenue Officer; Brad Peterson, Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Conrad, Director of Self-Perform Operations.

