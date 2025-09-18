Swinerton Appoints David Knochenhauer as National Quality Director

Strategic hire will continue to strengthen Swinerton's culture of excellence, innovation, and outstanding project delivery.

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) announces that David Knochenhauer has been appointed National Quality Director, a key leadership role focused on elevating the company's construction quality standards and operational excellence across the firm's ecosystem, including Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, SAK Builders and Swinerton Energy.

Knochenhauer has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry and has served as Regional Quality and Warranty Director at nationally- and regionally-based companies, overseeing quality operations across 20 states. His career began as a carpenter and evolved into operational roles spanning a wide range of sectors, including retail, industrial, water and wastewater, infrastructure, health care, education and solar.

"I am excited to see what we can add to the quality culture at Swinerton," shares Knochenhauer. "I look forward to benchmarking our current quality assurance practices so we can reinforce our efforts in the field and be ready for our future goals."

In his new role, Knochenhauer will oversee efforts to strengthen Swinerton's quality culture and operational consistency. His priorities include:

Driving standardization across the firm's Quality Assurance Program

Developing a scalable training framework to uphold standards and support long-term success

Building a Self-Perform Quality Program that reflects Swinerton's commitment to excellence

"David's field-first perspective and breadth of expertise will be invaluable as we scale our operations and continue to deliver outstanding projects to our clients," said Ray Haj, COO. "His deep understanding of quality systems and his ability to connect with teams will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and push quality forward."

About Swinerton

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc. and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information, visit: https://swinerton.com/

