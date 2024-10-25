Swinerton Appoints New Vice President, Director of Corporate Services

"The corporate services team is dedicated to fostering strong client relationships through operational excellence nationwide," states Chany. Post this

He began with Swinerton in 2013 as a project manager in Austin, TX, then relocated to San Diego, CA, where he joined the corporate services team in 2018. Since then, Chany has helped to grow Swinerton's corporate services portfolio from $300 million to just over $1 billion in revenue in just four years. Under his leadership, his ability to strategize with teams from pursuit through project execution and closeout has allowed Swinerton to solidify critical client relationships, generate repeat work, and seize growth opportunities for its teams and business partners.

"The corporate services team is dedicated to fostering strong client relationships through operational excellence nationwide," states Chany. "I am looking forward to enhancing our existing relationships and forging new partnerships with our customer-centric approach, ensuring we deliver exceptional experiences and results for our clients and communities."

Now, guiding the team of national account executives, Chany will provide strategic leadership for multi-location firms, ensuring consistency and transparency throughout the design and construction process. "We are excited to continue the growth and commitment to our national corporate services platform with Chris' leadership," continues Adair.

As a national leader in construction services, Swinerton has developed a unique business model tailored to its clients' needs. It offers a safe, financially secure, single-source solution that leverages its extensive resources across major U.S. markets, creating a robust network.

Under this model, Swinerton proudly serves an impressive portfolio of diverse clients and has completed over $10 billion in projects. Its expertise spans a diverse range of sectors, including aerospace, finance, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, retail and luxury retail, science and technology, and corporate workplaces.

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc., and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing, and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information, visit: https://swinerton.com/

Danielle Ridgeway, Swinerton, (503) 479-2030, [email protected], www.swinerton.com

