Swinerton Celebrates Completion of Hale Haukani Student Housing Complex at University of Hawai'i at Mānoa

Delivered through a public-private partnership (P3) to minimize reliance on state funding or tuition revenue, Hale Haukani features two residential towers—18 and 12 stories tall—offering 316 units and 558 beds ranging from studio to four-bedroom layouts. The facility is designed to support graduate students, junior faculty and undergraduates with a wide range of amenities, including:

A 9,000-square-foot childcare center

Retail space

Study rooms

Bike storage

Laundry facilities

Outdoor amenity decks

On-site management offices

The project is designed to achieve LEED® Silver certification, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible building practices.

"As the general contractor, Swinerton is honored to have played a role in bringing Hale Haukani to life," said Aaron Yamasaki, vice president and division manager at Swinerton. "This facility not only provides much needed student housing, it creates a space where learning, research and family life can thrive together. We're proud to contribute to a project that will benefit the UH community and the people of Hawai'i for generations to come."

The opening of Hale Haukani not only enhances the student experience but also helps alleviate pressure on Honolulu's rental market. It expands UH Mānoa's on-campus housing capacity to over 4,000 beds—the most in the university's history.

"I commend the University of Hawaiʻi for its success in using the P3 model to deliver Hale Haukani. This project not only improves the student experience but also contributes to our statewide efforts to expand housing options. Their impact will be felt across Hawaiʻi for decades to come," shared Governor Green.

Swinerton is continuing its partnership with UH Mānoa through the renovation of a former library into a state-of-the-art Student Success Center, scheduled for completion in 2026.

