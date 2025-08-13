Swinerton Celebrates Completion of Transformative New Compton High School Campus

"This project is more than just a school; it's a symbol of transformation," said Brian McCarthy, Senior Vice President and Region Manager at Swinerton. Post this

Swinerton served as the general contractor for the campus, which was designed by DLR Group and managed by Cumming Group.

"This project is more than just a school; it's a symbol of transformation," said Brian McCarthy, Senior Vice President and Region Manager at Swinerton. "We are honored to have helped bring this vision to life and to support a community that is investing in its future through education."

The new Compton High School features:

140,639-square-foot Academic Building

40,868-square-foot Performing Arts Center

36,534-square-foot Gymnasium

A digital-first library with no physical books

Expansive athletic facilities, a football stadium, baseball, softball, and soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, and a half-sized Olympic swimming pool

Covered outdoor spaces and California -native landscaping

-native landscaping High-tech, collaborative learning environments designed to prepare students for college and careers

Construction began in 2019 with the demolition of the original 126-year-old campus. Since then, the site has been transformed into a modern educational hub, with nearly 200 workers on-site daily. The project was funded by Measure S, a bond measure passed by Compton voters in 2015 and is part of the district's "Built by Compton" initiative, which prioritizes local hiring and small business participation.

"For too long, perceptions of Compton have been shaped by outdated narratives that fail to reflect the strength, resilience and brilliance of our community," said Principal Larry Natividad, Ed. D. of Compton High School. "The new Compton High School stands as a bold statement: The future of Compton is bright, innovative and full of promise."

Reflecting on the new buildings standing at the corner of Alondra Boulevard and S. Acacia Avenue, Swinerton celebrates the completion of a campus that will serve generations of Compton scholars and stand as a beacon of opportunity for the entire community.

