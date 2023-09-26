Swinerton Completes $6M of School Projects: Two North Carolina schools welcome students with improved facilities

"Swinerton recognizes that educational construction, especially charter schools, requires consistent adherence to budget and skillful navigation of schedule complexities – areas where Swinerton excels." -Swinerton Operations Manager Kevin Smith. Tweet this

At Carolina Charter Academy, Swinerton completed a $3.2 million gymnasium, the latest in several projects the firm has completed at the community-oriented K-8 school. In partnership with Highmark School Development, Swinerton wrapped-up the 8,000-square foot facility this month with the installation of a new monument sign and reader board as the final touch on the expansion. The gymnasium features sport courts for basketball and volleyball, along with bleacher seating for up to 200 fans. The structure was designed using concrete masonry unit construction and is part of a multi-phase capital project that encompasses the adjacent 55,500-square foot school, built with stick frame construction and finished in 2021.

Swinerton also completed a $3 million renovation of a 22,470-square foot facility for Melmark Carolinas. This non-profit, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction-approved, special education school offers a comprehensive range of integrated clinical educational services for children who require an intensive, individualized approach with a behavioral framework. Students who attend Melmark schools typically have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, which may be secondary to complex behavioral profiles. As the project's general contractor, Swinerton provided pre-construction and estimating services and completed demolition using self-perform crews. The Charlotte-based architectural firm OSSA Studio designed the space to the ADA standards required to support the needs of the student population. The design features wider doorways to accommodate mobility-assistance vehicles, spacious classrooms with office spaces for immediate educational and clinical support, protective-coated surfaces, high-impact materials, accessible single-person bathrooms, and seamless flows between classrooms, restrooms and play areas. Situated near Pineville, NC, a submarket of Charlotte; the new facility readies 12 classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year, accommodating approximately 75 students.

"It's gratifying to work with the educational community on these projects," says Smith. "Many private and charter schools succeed due to the dedication of parents and teachers. Likewise, Swinerton's collaborative team of architects, engineers and trade professionals are equally driven by a passion for team building and exceptional workmanship."

Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas Division has constructed approximately $360 million of commercial environments. The expert team of 90 construction professionals specializes in corporate interiors and buildings, multifamily, healthcare and mass timber construction.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA, with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lesnieski, Swinerton, 4044838150, [email protected], www.Swinerton.com

SOURCE Swinerton