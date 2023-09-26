Swinerton Completes $6M of School Projects: Two North Carolina schools welcome students with improved facilities

Just in time for the school year, Swinerton completed $6 million of school builds and renovations in Charlotte and Raleigh demonstrating the need for more specialized education. Swinerton completed a $3.2 million gymnasium for Carolina Charter Academy (south of Raleigh) that features sport courts and room for up to 200 fans. The firm also completed a $3 million renovation of an special education facility for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The company expects revenues to top $120 million in 2023 for builds throughout the Carolinas.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the new school year, Swinerton, an industry leading general contractor with offices nationwide, announces the completion of two construction projects at schools in North Carolina. The firm completed renovations at Carolina Charter Academy in Angier, N.C., south of Raleigh, N.C.; and at Melmark Carolinas in south Charlotte. Enhancements made as a result of these projects not only added more space, but also improved the facilities to address the increasing demand for specialty education services.
"Swinerton's Carolinas team was uniquely equipped to efficiently oversee both projects from budgeting through completion," says Swinerton Operations Manager Kevin Smith. "We recognize that educational construction, especially charter schools, requires consistent adherence to budget and skillful navigation of schedule complexities – areas where Swinerton excels." Since 2018, Swinerton's Carolinas Division has played a pivotal role in constructing over a half-million square feet of educational facilities across the Southeast.
At Carolina Charter Academy, Swinerton completed a $3.2 million gymnasium, the latest in several projects the firm has completed at the community-oriented K-8 school. In partnership with Highmark School Development, Swinerton wrapped-up the 8,000-square foot facility this month with the installation of a new monument sign and reader board as the final touch on the expansion. The gymnasium features sport courts for basketball and volleyball, along with bleacher seating for up to 200 fans. The structure was designed using concrete masonry unit construction and is part of a multi-phase capital project that encompasses the adjacent 55,500-square foot school, built with stick frame construction and finished in 2021.
Swinerton also completed a $3 million renovation of a 22,470-square foot facility for Melmark Carolinas. This non-profit, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction-approved, special education school offers a comprehensive range of integrated clinical educational services for children who require an intensive, individualized approach with a behavioral framework. Students who attend Melmark schools typically have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, which may be secondary to complex behavioral profiles. As the project's general contractor, Swinerton provided pre-construction and estimating services and completed demolition using self-perform crews. The Charlotte-based architectural firm OSSA Studio designed the space to the ADA standards required to support the needs of the student population. The design features wider doorways to accommodate mobility-assistance vehicles, spacious classrooms with office spaces for immediate educational and clinical support, protective-coated surfaces, high-impact materials, accessible single-person bathrooms, and seamless flows between classrooms, restrooms and play areas. Situated near Pineville, NC, a submarket of Charlotte; the new facility readies 12 classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year, accommodating approximately 75 students.
"It's gratifying to work with the educational community on these projects," says Smith. "Many private and charter schools succeed due to the dedication of parents and teachers. Likewise, Swinerton's collaborative team of architects, engineers and trade professionals are equally driven by a passion for team building and exceptional workmanship."
Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas Division has constructed approximately $360 million of commercial environments. The expert team of 90 construction professionals specializes in corporate interiors and buildings, multifamily, healthcare and mass timber construction.
