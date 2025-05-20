Swinerton Completes California State University's First Mass Timber Building at Chico State

"Chico State's new University Services Building demonstrates how mass timber isn't just for showpieces—it's a practical, scalable solution for institutional spaces that care about performance, wellness, and long-term value," says Lisa Podesto, Swinerton Director of Preconstruction – Mass Timber. Post this

This project illustrates Swinerton's deep expertise in design-build delivery, a method that fosters early collaboration, improves cost and schedule certainty, and empowers teams to make informed, value-driven decisions from day one. Swinerton worked closely with Dreyfuss + Blackford, Buehler Engineering, and Chico State to establish clear performance goals and develop a flexible, efficient design that met Chico State's evolving operational needs—all while navigating complex site constraints and a tight campus footprint.

"As a graduate of Chico State, it's incredibly meaningful to contribute to a project that supports the day-to-day functions of this campus and enhances the well-being of its staff," says Matthew Beyer, Swinerton Project Executive. "This building is a testament to what can happen when innovation, collaboration, sustainability, and community pride come together."

The project was completed on time and on budget despite material lead time challenges and seasonal weather conditions. The prefabrication of structural timber components played a critical role in accelerating the schedule and minimizing disruption to ongoing campus activities.

"Chico State's new University Services Building demonstrates how mass timber isn't just for showpieces—it's a practical, scalable solution for institutional spaces that care about performance, wellness, and long-term value," says Lisa Podesto, Swinerton Director of Preconstruction – Mass Timber.

The University Services Building reflects Chico State's and the CSU system's growing commitment to building responsibly in the face of a changing climate. With clean lines, abundant daylight, and regionally sourced materials, the facility is expected to serve as a model for future sustainable development across campus.

This project follows the momentum of Swinerton's other education-sector work, including the $132 million in mass timber projects currently underway at Cal Poly Humboldt and the mass timber LEED® Gold Advanced Technology and Education Park (ATEP) project for South Orange County Community College District in Tustin, CA, completed last year. Together, these efforts underscore a shared vision across institutions to deliver carbon-smart, community-centered buildings for the next generation of learners.

Swinerton continues to support the future of construction in the region by actively engaging with the Chico State Construction Management program, offering project tours, internships, and mentorship to students, many of whom have contributed to recent campus projects.

About Swinerton

Founded in 1888, Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. A pioneer in mass timber construction since 2015, Swinerton has delivered nearly $1 billion in mass timber projects to date. The firm is 100% employee-owned with 23 nationwide offices in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and New York. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

About Timberlab

In 2021, recognizing a need to focus on mass timber, Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) launched Timberlab, Inc. to be a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects across the United States. The mission of Timberlab is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of mass timber in the U.S. commercial construction market to benefit the planet and its people. For more information, visit Timberlab.com.

