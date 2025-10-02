Swinerton Completes First Phase of Security Enhancement with Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake's Central Valley School District

"This project is a very personal one for the Swinerton Inland Northwest team," said Jeremiah Shakespeare, division manager and vice president of Swinerton's Inland Northwest division. Post this

Partnering with Architects West, Swinerton successfully delivered a project that meets a growing need for school and campus security. From the planning stages to project turnover, Swinerton worked closely with CVSD to ensure the upgrades were completed on time before school was back in session. This project represents Swinerton's ongoing commitment to creating educational environments that allow students to thrive and provide them with the best opportunity for success.

"This project is a very personal one for the Swinerton Inland Northwest team," said Jeremiah Shakespeare, division manager and vice president of Swinerton's Inland Northwest division. "Many of us have family and friends who live in, work in, and attend schools in the district. We are grateful that our work will provide students, staff, and families with safety and peace of mind on a daily basis."

The CVSD ribbon cuttings were held on August 24 and September 5 and were attended by the Superintendent, local politicians, school staff, faculty, board members, students and community members. Swinerton is proud to be ringing in the new school year by providing increased safety for the students, staff, and faculty in the greater Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake area.

Swinerton has been deeply involved in shaping the Inland Northwest built environment, delivering $250 million in commercial projects specializing in aviation, civic, education, gaming, healthcare, hospitality, and office ground-up and renovations. They have also been identified as a market leader in preconstruction services and alternative delivery and for having the unique ability to provide local and national expertise in those areas, as well as development, public-private partnerships (P3) and design-build approaches to the most challenging projects.

About Swinerton Builders

Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Ridgeway, Swinerton, (503) 479-2030, [email protected], www.swinerton.com

SOURCE Swinerton