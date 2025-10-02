Swinerton Completes First Phase of Security Enhancement with Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake's Central Valley School District

The first five of ten planned schools receive modernized entry vestibules as part of a district-wide initiative to enhance campus safety.
SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) has completed the first phase of a $2.8 million, district-wide initiative to upgrade front entry vestibule systems for Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake's Central Valley School District (CVSD). The initial five of ten planned upgrades are now in place, reflecting CVSD's commitment to creating safer, more controlled access points at its schools. These upgrades will be completed at eight elementary schools and two middle schools across the district.
The progressive design-build project included redesigning and modernizing main entry points, including restrooms, reception areas and administrative spaces to enhance safety, functionality and overall appeal. Entry point upgrades included locking double doors and video monitor systems. The first five schools completed in the series included Greenacres Middle School, Broadway Elementary School, Liberty Lake Elementary School, Progress Elementary School, and Summit School. The other five schools are set to be completed in the summer of 2026.
Partnering with Architects West, Swinerton successfully delivered a project that meets a growing need for school and campus security. From the planning stages to project turnover, Swinerton worked closely with CVSD to ensure the upgrades were completed on time before school was back in session. This project represents Swinerton's ongoing commitment to creating educational environments that allow students to thrive and provide them with the best opportunity for success.
"This project is a very personal one for the Swinerton Inland Northwest team," said Jeremiah Shakespeare, division manager and vice president of Swinerton's Inland Northwest division. "Many of us have family and friends who live in, work in, and attend schools in the district. We are grateful that our work will provide students, staff, and families with safety and peace of mind on a daily basis."
The CVSD ribbon cuttings were held on August 24 and September 5 and were attended by the Superintendent, local politicians, school staff, faculty, board members, students and community members. Swinerton is proud to be ringing in the new school year by providing increased safety for the students, staff, and faculty in the greater Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake area.
Swinerton has been deeply involved in shaping the Inland Northwest built environment, delivering $250 million in commercial projects specializing in aviation, civic, education, gaming, healthcare, hospitality, and office ground-up and renovations. They have also been identified as a market leader in preconstruction services and alternative delivery and for having the unique ability to provide local and national expertise in those areas, as well as development, public-private partnerships (P3) and design-build approaches to the most challenging projects.
