Swinerton Completes Over $5 Million Restaurant Builds For Rare Roots Hospitality

Fin + Fino is located in Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC, north of Charlotte, that once housed the original location of Dressler's, another Rare Roots restaurant. Dressler's, which had been open for two decades, closed in September 2023 to prepare for the conversion to Fin + Fino. The $1.3 million construction project includes the renovation of the commercial kitchen, demolition and construction of the bar, the creation an open concept dining area with banquette seating and remodel of the bathrooms. The sophisticated décor celebrates the explorer's mindset and the sailor's heart with an ocean and maritime motif. A waterfall feature separates the main dining room from the bar where the tile design is inspired by mermaids and light fixtures are dressed with seashells to capture the Mediterranean.

"Jon is always innovating," says Hlewicki. "This location is a big step up from the original Fin + Fino in terms of architectural features and interior design."

The completion of Fin + Fino comes on the heels of Swinerton's completion of Rare Roots' Chapter 6 in Charlotte's South End. This eight-month, $3.4 million project was completed last year, a week ahead of schedule due to an ambitious timeline with a hard deadline. As general contractor, Swinerton oversaw the renovation and remodel of the 8,000-square foot restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of The Line, a high-concept office tower.

Chapter 6 serves Western Mediterranean fare in a sleek and modern space conducive to social gatherings. Swinerton facilitated the renovation of the commercial kitchen and remodel of the bathrooms. The original bar was demolished to create an open-concept restaurant with seating areas in the main dining area, lounge, bar and an expansive patio. A state-of-the-art kitchen with chef's table puts guests at the front lines of the live-action kitchen. This restaurant also features Mediterranean-influenced design and décor with basket-shade light fixtures and illuminated recesses in the wall displaying ceramics, glassware and other artisanal objects. A tiled mural showcases the six Mediterranean countries that inspired the restaurant concept and features stones sourced from each country.

Swinerton also upgraded Rare Roots' Joan's Bakery & Deli that makes the breads and pastries for the company's restaurant group and offers grab-and-go food for walk-up patrons. This half-million dollar project was completed in December. Swinerton oversaw the demolition and renovation of the 1,000-square foot space, installing a full commercial kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a new commercial cooler and other state-of-the-art kitchen equipment. The renovation also added an inviting point-of-sale space, display cases for baked goods and an ordering counter. Exterior signage and branding features completed the manufacturing and retail outlet.

"The Swinerton team has consistently delivered results above and beyond my expectations when it came to quality, schedule and budget, which is why Swinerton has been by my side with these restaurant endeavors," says Dressler. "They clearly think about building relationships and not just projects, so their attention to detail, clear communications and problem solving bring a higher level of service that you wouldn't typically expect in the construction industry. I'm happy to call them a trusted partner!"

Founded by Jon and Kim Dressler, Rare Roots is one of Charlotte's leading restaurant groups. In addition to Fin +Fino, Chapter 6 and Joan's Bakery & Deli, the group owns and operates Dressler's, The Porter's House and Dressler's Improv Kitchen at Middle C Jazz.

Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas Division has constructed nearly $400 million of commercial environments. The dedicated team of 90 construction leaders specializes in corporate interiors and buildings, healthcare, education, restaurants and hospitality, multifamily and mass timber construction.

