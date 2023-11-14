Swinerton Elevates Local Leader to Oversee Carolinas Division

Seasoned construction expert Kevin Smith will lead Swinerton's growth in the Carolinas.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton, a leading national general contractor, proudly announces the promotion of Kevin Smith to Division Manager of its Carolinas division. With over two decades of experience in the construction industry, Smith's promotion reflects Swinerton's commitment to sustained growth in the Carolinas and developing leaders from within.
Most recently, Operations Manager for the Carolinas division, Smith, joined Swinerton in 2010, playing a critical role in establishing a strong team culture and expanding the firm's presence in multifamily and ground-up construction. In his new role, Smith will lead the development of Swinerton's operations in the Carolinas, focusing on strategic projects in mass timber, multifamily, hospitality, education, and commercial interiors while expanding into healthcare construction.
"Kevin's proven leadership and understanding of the success factors in advancing Swinerton's growth in this promising market make him the ideal choice to lead the future of the Carolinas division," remarks Ray Haj, Swinerton Senior Vice President and Regional Manager.
Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas division has constructed approximately $360 million in commercial environments and has a growing team of 90 construction professionals. Smith's leadership and deep understanding of construction intricacies will provide a clear vision to advance Swinerton's growth in the dynamic market.
About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA, with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit http://www.swinerton.com.
