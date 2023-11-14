Swinerton Elevates Local Leader to Oversee Carolinas Division

"Kevin's proven leadership and understanding of the success factors in advancing Swinerton's growth in this promising market make him the ideal choice to lead the future of the Carolinas division," remarks Ray Haj, Swinerton Senior Vice President and Regional Manager. Post this

"Kevin's proven leadership and understanding of the success factors in advancing Swinerton's growth in this promising market make him the ideal choice to lead the future of the Carolinas division," remarks Ray Haj, Swinerton Senior Vice President and Regional Manager.

Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas division has constructed approximately $360 million in commercial environments and has a growing team of 90 construction professionals. Smith's leadership and deep understanding of construction intricacies will provide a clear vision to advance Swinerton's growth in the dynamic market.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA, with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit http://www.swinerton.com.

