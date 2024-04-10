Swinerton Energy Appoints New Operations Manager; Elevating Operational Excellence

"I'm eager to return to operations. It's where I started, and it's what I'm passionate about." Christina Hartsuiker, Operations Manager Post this

Hartsuiker's career in construction began in 1993 as a bridge-decking carpenter, leading to earning her Bachelor of Science in Construction from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Her tenure at Swinerton Builders, (a Swinerton Energy affiliate), started in 2006 as an Assistant Project Manager and culminated in her previous appointment as Corporate Quality Director.

As Corporate Quality Director, Hartsuiker played a pivotal role in reshaping Swinerton's Quality Department, fostering a culture of excellence and accountability across the organization. Under her co-directing guidance, the department experienced significant growth, expanding from a team of four to nearly 30 professionals. Her strategic vision and dedication positioned Swinerton as a trailblazer, setting new benchmarks for quality control and quality assurance in the construction industry.

As Operations Manager at Swinerton Energy, Hartsuiker will leverage her background to spearhead the firm's growth and development. She will oversee the implementation of protocols and recruitment initiatives to assemble high-performing teams, driving financial, risk, quality, and safety objectives.

Hartsuiker, reflecting on her move to Swinerton Energy, conveyed her excitement for the upcoming challenge, stating, "I'm eager to return to operations. It's where I started, and it's what I'm passionate about." With her dedication and strategic insight, Hartsuiker is positioned to drive Swinerton Energy to greater success, strengthening its position as a leading provider of EPC services for industrial clients nationwide.

Swinerton Energy is currently delivering EPC services valued at $177 million across the US, spanning projects from food waste and water reclamation to converting manure methane into renewable natural gas.

About Swinerton Energy

Swinerton Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of Swinerton Incorporated, takes the lead in providing premier Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for industrial projects nationwide. Specializing in a diverse range of projects from clean energy generation to industrial process facilities, Swinerton Energy seamlessly integrates design-build proficiency with self-perform capabilities and Public-Private Partnership expertise. With a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, the company excels in delivering energy projects from inception to completion. To learn more, visit http://www.swinertonenergy.com.

