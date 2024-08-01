Swinerton Names Director Of Client Services Amid Growing Local Demand

"I am excited about the platform this role affords me to drive growth, identify new strategies and opportunities, and build relationships with local market leaders to expand our business in the Carolinas." -Jason Hlewicki Post this

Through his almost 30-year tenure in the construction industry, Hlewicki has gained deep insight into the Carolinas market, building decades-long partnerships and learning to navigate ever-changing and varying local building standards. In his previous role as Director of Special Projects for Swinerton's Charlotte division, Hlewicki was responsible for overseeing all preconstruction, estimating, procurement, and construction of interior spaces. He boasts a portfolio of over $102 million and 600,000+ square feet of successful projects with Swinerton alone, many of which are gaining significant media attention.

"I am excited about the platform this role affords me to drive growth, identify new strategies and opportunities, and build relationships with local market leaders to expand our business in the Carolinas," shares Hlewicki. "Swinerton has an inclusive, transparent and collaborative culture that I am excited to share with our clients."

Hlewicki shines not only in his professional accomplishments but also in his philanthropic endeavors. A longtime community servant, Hlewicki currently serves on the Board of 24 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the course of cancer through cancer navigation support and survivor quality-of-life programs. In addition to his hundreds of hours of volunteer time, he spearheaded Swinerton's involvement, collectively raising nearly $100,000 for those fighting cancer. Extending his leadership skills to charitable partners, he has also been involved in the Boomer Esiason Foundation, CoreNet Carolinas, the Board of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, and CRE x CLT (Corporate Real Estate Connecting Charlotte). He is also a vital part of Swinerton's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts identifying community outreach opportunities and meaningful corporate giving programs.

Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas Division has constructed nearly $400 million of commercial environments. The dedicated team of 90 construction leaders specializes in corporate interiors and buildings, healthcare, education, restaurants and hospitality, office, multifamily and mass timber construction.

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 22 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

