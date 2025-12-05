Swinerton Partners with Palo Alto Unified School District on $41.7 Million Greene Middle School Transformation

"We are thrilled to partner with Palo Alto Unified School District on this transformative project," said Jeff Jenco, director of Northern California education at Swinerton. Post this

A new single-story, 16,054-square-foot Career Technical Education (CTE) classroom building

A new two-story, 23,360-square-foot food service and library building

Modernization of 2,940 square feet of an existing single-story wing

Comprehensive site improvements and an extension of the existing fire access lanes

"We are thrilled to partner with Palo Alto Unified School District on this transformative project," said Jeff Jenco, director of Northern California education at Swinerton. "This is more than just a construction project—it's an investment in the future of education and innovation in one of the most forward-thinking communities in the country."

As part of its commitment to building the communities where its team members live, Swinerton is working with the City of Palo Alto and PAUSD to prioritize student and pedestrian safety throughout construction. The team has implemented thoughtful, site-specific safety measures and actively manages construction-related traffic to reduce congestion and maintain safe access. With extensive experience managing construction in active, high-traffic environments, Swinerton is well-equipped to navigate the challenges of working in a densely populated area while maintaining a safe and efficient jobsite.

The project reflects PAUSD's ongoing commitment to modernizing its campuses to meet the evolving needs of students, educators, and the broader community.

Swinerton has built K–14 educational facilities across California for more than 75 years and is currently constructing a state-of-the-art performing arts center at Milpitas High School. Over the past two decades, Swinerton and LPA have partnered on more than 40 education-focused projects, including 12 Division of the State Architect (DSA) school projects. This long-standing collaboration has delivered successful outcomes for numerous educational institutions, including three new campuses for Santa Clara Unified School District—Abram Agnew Elementary School, Dolores Huerta Middle School, Kathleen MacDonald High School—and a new high school for Los Angeles Unified School District.

About Swinerton Builders

Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

