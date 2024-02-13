Swinerton Takes Strides to Foster Sustainable Energy Future with Nationwide Focus on Renewable Natural Gas Projects

"With Swinerton Energy, we aren't simply constructing or retrofitting facilities," says Aaron Townsend, Swinerton Energy President. "We are collaborating with clients to revolutionize energy and industrial project delivery." Post this

More than 173 RNG projects are operational across 31 states, with 40 under construction. Swinerton Energy recently achieved significant milestones, including successfully completing projects in North Carolina and Idaho while simultaneously commencing a new endeavor in Washington. As the demand for steadfast construction partners rises, the firm prioritizes industrial self-performance in pipefitting, welding, millwright, and boilermaker work.

Aaron Townsend, an 11-year veteran of Swinerton Builders, is guiding the firm's strategic mission. Before becoming President of Swinerton Energy, Townsend served as Director of Target Markets with Swinerton Builders' Colorado division, contributing his expertise in estimating, preconstruction, project management, and field supervision to diverse projects throughout the central United States. "For nearly 20 years, Swinerton has been committed to advancing a sustainable future from renewable energy solar fields to mass timber construction. Building renewal natural gas facilities is an obvious next step in this evolution," states Townsend.

Backed by a 27-year industry career, Townsend is known for the development and execution of complex projects with unwavering success—an exceptional record he continues to build upon at Swinerton Energy. "With Swinerton Energy, we aren't simply constructing or retrofitting facilities," Townsend continues. "We are collaborating with clients to revolutionize energy and industrial project delivery."

Swinerton Energy is the source of expertise in design management, detailing, quality control, safety, and scheduling, optimizing each client's investment in these crucial and complex facilities. The firm offers reliable Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services to industrial clients nationwide, with expertise ranging from preconstruction and predevelopment to commissioning and start-up. Driven by a commitment to client satisfaction, the firm assembles adept teams to guide energy projects from initial concept to full realization.

Swinerton Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of Swinerton Incorporated, takes the lead in providing premier Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for industrial projects nationwide. Specializing in a diverse range of projects from clean energy generation to industrial process facilities, Swinerton Energy seamlessly integrates design-build proficiency with self-perform capabilities and Public-Private Partnership expertise. With a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, the company excels in delivering energy projects from inception to completion.

