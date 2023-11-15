Swinerton To Deliver Three Far Northern California Higher Education Facilities

"We are thrilled to renew our commitment to the far northern communities of California, where Swinerton has proudly been building for almost 20 years, dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and the communities we call home," says Matthew Beyer, Swinerton Project Executive. Post this

Higher education institutions are embracing mass timber construction for its biophilic properties, sustainable impact, and speed of construction. Swinerton, a pioneer in mass timber construction since 2015, has been advancing the adoption of this construction method, partnering with private and public clients. The firm has delivered nearly $1 billion in mass timber buildings to date, and Humboldt and Butte counties are no exception.

Cal Poly Humboldt selected Swinerton and its design partners for two design-build projects that will enhance the educational and research landscape of the university. The $100 million Engineering & Technology Building is designed by AC Martin to be a three-story, 72,000-square-foot mass timber structure highlighted by a glass curtainwall façade, metal panels, and exposed concrete. Students and faculty will have access to modern classrooms, teaching laboratories, maker spaces, student collaboration areas, and faculty offices. Construction is anticipated to commence in Spring 2024 and conclude in 2026.

In collaboration with SmithGroup, Swinerton is embarking on Cal Poly Humboldt's innovative Energy Research & Sustainability Center (ER+SC), a $28 million, two-story, 20,000-square-foot mass timber building. It's designed to support the School of Engineering's new degree programs and will also house various academic programs related to clean energy. The ER+SC will be the hub for campus-community partnerships, sustainability resources, and innovation. Construction is scheduled to begin in Summer 2024 and end by Fall 2025.

At Chico State, Swinerton is working with Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture to design and construct a new Facilities Management and Services building. The $15 million mass timber structure will encompass 24,000 square feet across two floors. During a recent discussion at Swinerton's Timber Talks series, the project team highlighted the advantages of building with mass timber in a higher education setting, emphasizing the substantial time savings through the prefabrication process, which minimizes onsite disruptions, a critical factor around learning environments.

"As we embark on these transformative projects, we are thrilled at the prospect of contributing to the creation of a harmonious balance between private industry, public institutions, diverse communities, and the stunning natural environment that will take us into a prosperous future for everyone in this region steadfast in our mission to create sustainable and inspiring educational spaces," continues Beyer.

Within the region's communities, Swinerton is an advocate and supporter of the construction management program at Chico State through sponsored educational information sessions and providing internships, including several that have worked on campus projects transforming the educational landscape at their university.

Additionally, the firm conducts trade partner outreach events to learn about upcoming projects for bidding opportunities and to build relationships with small and diverse trade partners and suppliers. Swinerton ensures a 20% contract spend with small, minority, women, LGBTQ, veteran, and disabled veteran business enterprises in its projects. In 2022, the firm exceeded its spending goal. Swinerton's reaffirmed dedication to the far northern counties of California is not just about building structures but about creating sustainable spaces and communities.

