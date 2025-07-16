Swinerton to Lead Design-Build Student Housing Project at San Diego State University

"This project is a testament to the longstanding relationship we've developed at SDSU," said Monika Iannone, senior project manager at Swinerton. Post this

"This project is a testament to the longstanding relationship we've developed at SDSU," said Monika Iannone, senior project manager at Swinerton. "We are combining our knowledge of the campus with our expertise in multi-family residential to deliver a student-centered environment where affordability, community, and academic success intersect. Our team is honored to be leading the charge on Evolve and proud to be part of this historic expansion."

San Diego is in the top 10 U.S. metro areas with the highest share of million-dollar home listings—nearly five times higher than the national figure (9.3%). As housing costs continue to rise, SDSU is taking steps to ensure students have access to on-campus living.

"Access to safe, affordable housing is fundamental to student success," said Adela de la Torre, president of SDSU. "The SDSU Evolve project is not just a housing development—it's a commitment to our students' well-being, sense of belonging, connection to campus life, and their academic achievement. We're excited to move this project forward."

The first phase of construction began in May 2025 and includes:

Tarastec: A suite-style residential hall designed for first-year or sophomore students based on demand. The building will offer double occupancy room types. Construction on Tarastec began in the summer of 2025, adding approximately 650 beds to SDSU's on-campus housing. Swinerton's accelerated construction schedule is targeting completion of this building for student move-in beginning fall 2026.

Tarastec and Templo del Sol will be located on the west side of SDSU near 55th Street, and Aztec Circle Drive. University Towers East will be located next to the current University Towers on Montezuma Road. Swinerton's ability to deliver this project on an accelerated schedule is a testament to SDSU's commitment to supporting this venture.

The project has received enthusiastic support from the California State University Board of Trustees, the City of San Diego, and regional stakeholders. The Evolve project reinforces Swinerton's deep commitment to mission-aligned infrastructure that supports communities and long-term public outcomes, especially given a nearly 60% increase in student housing costs over the past decade.

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 23 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

