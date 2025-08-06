Swingline® Refreshes the Iconic 545 Standard and Tot® Mini Staplers with Vibrant New Color Options that Bring Fresh Energy to any Workspace

"This latest refresh reimagines our iconic staplers in bold new colors that bring personality to the workspace—combining trusted performance with a modern aesthetic that speaks to today's consumers." - Timothy Bilbo, Director of Product Marketing at ACCO Brands Post this

An everyday essential, the Swingline® Standard 545 Stapler shows that true classics never go out of style – they simply evolve with the times. Now available in five bold new shades – Rio Red, Electric Blue, Lavender, Blush Pink, and Spring Green – this stapler adds a burst of color to any workspace, seamlessly blending style and functionality. With a modern round design that sits comfortably in the hand, a 20-sheet capacity and jam-free performance, the 545 is built to take on everything, delivering smooth, uninterrupted productivity. The 545 also opens fully for tacking – it's truly a must-have staple (pun intended) for every desk.

The Swingline® Tot® Stapler proves that great things come in small packages and is now available in a refreshed color palette – True Blue, Rio Red, and Periwinkle to add a vibrant touch to any workspace. Crafted for everyone from on-the-go professionals to busy students, the Tot® stapler's durable plastic construction and miniature size make it the perfect tool for any task – whether in the classroom, at the office, or on the move. Its user-friendly design features a 12-sheet capacity, built-in staple remover, and hidden storage compartment for extra staples.

Customers can find these newly launched models available for purchase across multiple retail channels, including Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Target, and Swingline.com, though availability may vary by retailer, with select colors and models exclusive to certain stores.

The Swingline® Story

Swingline® invents reliable tools for the way people work, wherever they work. With advanced engineering and a knack for ingenuity and style, every product we create can be trusted to deliver exceptional performance and quality, helping to move your greatest ideas forward. Whether used at work, home, or school, Swingline® products are Stylishly Engineered for Quality & Performance Since 1925.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands is the leader in branded consumer products that enable productivity, confidence and enjoyment while working, when learning and while playing. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

