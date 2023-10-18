SwingVision Scores $6 Million Series A to Bring AI to Athletes

"Back when I was trying to go pro, having access to SwingVision's automated highlights and stats would have been revolutionary," said Andy Roddick, former pro tennis star. Tweet this

"When I was first introduced to SwingVision, I was immediately impressed by the technology," said Lindsay Davenport, former pro tennis star who ranked World No.1 for 98 weeks and won three Grand Slam titles. "The team's innovative use of AI to help tennis athletes improve their game is extraordinary, and the opportunity to go beyond tennis is promising. I'm very excited to support SwingVision as the team continues to pioneer what's next for athletes everywhere."

The new Series A investors join a robust team of existing investors, including pro tennis stars Andy Roddick and James Blake, Techstars, Sony Innovation Fund, Wildcard Ventures, Tennis Australia, Albert Lee of MyFitnessPal, Jason Liu of Strava, Jordan Mendell of DraftKings, and James Musk of Tesla.

"Back when I was trying to go pro, having access to SwingVision's automated highlights and stats would have been revolutionary," said Andy Roddick, former pro tennis star who ranked World No.1 and won the 2003 US Open title. "I'm excited for this next phase as the team tries to solve the challenge of line calling for all players, whether they're competitive juniors or recreational adults. It's going to completely change the game."

"Until SwingVision, tennis players had to spend thousands of dollars and set up half a dozen cameras to capture their stats. Using our proprietary, advanced object tracking technology, we've created a product that is intuitive, accurate and affordable. And tennis players love it," said Swupnil Sahai, Co-Founder and CEO of SwingVision. "This infusion of capital will unlock our vision to build a category-leading, multi-sport platform that will eventually become the primary way all athletes record, share, and improve their game."

"SwingVision has established its dominance as the market leader in computer vision for sports on mobile devices," said Lindsay Lee, Founder and Managing Partner of Authentic Ventures. "The founders have assembled an incredible team and built a product that customers love. Swupnil and Richard have very strong technical backgrounds and a passion for tennis, which has translated into an accurate, easy-to-use product that uses sophisticated AI technology. We think there is a large, global opportunity for SwingVision to leverage their beachhead in racket sports to change the way technology is used by amateurs and pro athletes alike. We are excited to support SwingVision's mission of democratizing the professional sports experience for athletes of all levels."

In addition to individual athletes of all levels, SwingVision is used by more than 100 D1 college tennis teams across the U.S. – including Harvard University, Stanford University, Texas Christian University, University of Florida and Yale University – to level up their game for a competitive advantage.

How SwingVision Works

SwingVision delivers automated stats, highlights, and officiating from video captured from players' iPhone or iPad. Using its patent-pending object-tracking AI, SwingVision automatically tracks the ball trajectory in 3D using just the users' device to generate pro-quality stats, highlights, and line calling. As a result, athletes of all levels can elevate their game.

To use, athletes simply point their device at the court and start recording – and SwingVision's AI processes video in real-time. Players can challenge calls instantly from their device or Apple Watch and review stats and highlights immediately. In addition to the SwingVision app, users can record like a pro with SwingVision's Swing Stick that securely attaches their device to any fence.

With SwingVision, players:

Get automated statistics and line calling

Settle disputes on the court with real-time line challenges

Import and analyze videos recorded outside of the app

Get TV-quality video highlights they can share with family and friends

Identify their strengths, improve their weaknesses, and scout their opponent

Analyze their rally construction to maximize their chance of winning points

About SwingVision

SwingVision is on a mission to democratize the professional sports experience for athletes of all levels. Using the power of AI, SwingVision delivers automated stats, highlights, and officiating from video captured from players' iPhone or iPad. With 15,000 subscribers and counting, SwingVision is poised to become the Strava for racket and ball sports.

SwingVision was one of six apps to win a 2023 Apple Design Award, named an App of the Day several times, included in Apple iPhone and iPad Keynote events, and featured in an Apple Watch ad.

For more information, visit swing.tennis.

