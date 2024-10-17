SwipeSense Celebrates One Year of Unified Leadership: Driving Behavioral Change Through Hand Hygiene Technology

"We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year milestone of SwipeSense and Clean Hands-Safe Hands coming together, a partnership that has already begun to redefine standards in healthcare," says Andy Berthusen, CEO of SwipeSense. Post this

"We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year milestone of SwipeSense and Clean Hands-Safe Hands coming together, a partnership that has already begun to redefine standards in healthcare," says Andy Berthusen, CEO of SwipeSense.

"Together, we have harnessed our combined expertise and innovative real-time location services (RTLS) technologies to significantly reduce hospital-acquired infections and ultimately save lives in our communities. The union of our two companies not only strengthens our commitment to patient safety but also amplifies our collective impact on public health. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to pioneering solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes and ensure a better future for all."

A cornerstone of SwipeSense's success is its dedicated team of Partner Success Managers, who make up a significant portion of the company's workforce. Partner Success Managers have one job: to help hospitals achieve life-saving results. Dedicated specialists work closely with individual hospitals to develop tailored solutions based on data insights, ensuring technology adoption and driving meaningful behavioral change.

SwipeSense's unique six-phase process to improve hand hygiene performance has been refined over decades of experience, allowing hospitals to achieve substantial, lasting improvement. This systematic, multimodal approach leverages data to drive behavioral change and deliver value to hospitals in their journey to reduce HAIs.

"We're not just a technology company," says Berthusen. "We're behavioral change experts who use technology as a tool to achieve better patient outcomes. Our Partner Success Managers are the bridge between data and action, helping healthcare professionals see their impact and engage with the process in a way that leads to lasting change."

As SwipeSense looks to the future, it remains committed to its mission of protecting patients, improving clinician experiences, and creating operational efficiencies in healthcare settings. Continuing to invest heavily in both its technology platform and human capital, SwipeSense ensures its position at the forefront of healthcare hygiene innovation and behavioral change strategies.

About SwipeSense

SwipeSense is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company on a mission to eliminate harm and waste in healthcare delivery networks through an advanced safety platform. The platform's sensor network collects millions of data points and delivers robust insights to hospital leadership, clinicians, and staff, which not only support a culture of safety, but also reduce the cost of care and improve operational efficiency. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) leverage the company's safety platform to prevent infections, optimize the use of their equipment, reduce falls, protect their staff, and drive positive, lasting behavior change. To learn more, please visit www.swipesense.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kate Morin, SwipeSense, 1 (888) 622-7973, [email protected], www.swipesense.com

SOURCE SwipeSense