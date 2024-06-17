Swirls of Frederick, a Locally Owned Ice Cream Shop, Announces Grand Opening

Frederick Chamber of Commerce to sponsor ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this special occasion
FREDERICK, Md., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swirls of Frederick, a locally owned ice cream shop, is excited to announce its Grand Opening on the first day of summer, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. The Frederick Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this special occasion.
Owners, Tricia Kennedy, Jon Rottenberg, and their son, Max, enjoy living in New Market, MD and have dreamed of owning an ice cream shop for many years. During family outings and vacations, they shared and collected ideas for the perfect shop that would check a box for everyone's needs in the family. Now they have brought their dream to life by opening a unique ice cream shop designed to offer something for everyone in the family, including pup cups for your furry friends. Swirls is located at 1305 W 7th Street, #10, Frederick, MD 21702 at the Frederick Shopping Center (next to the Giant Eagle).
"Opening Swirls is a dream come true for our family. We're thrilled to bring a new business to Frederick and to serve our community with a variety of delicious and inclusive treats. We can't wait to share our passion for ice cream and bring people together over a shared love for sweet indulgences," said Tricia Kennedy, co-owner of Swirls.
Swirls is proud to be featuring many locally sourced Maryland products, such as Always Ice Cream (Annapolis), Taharka Brothers Ice Cream (Baltimore), Itaberco Flavors (Stevensville), and Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Coffee (Crofton). The diverse menu includes nut-free soft-serve ice cream, espresso, bubble tea, sundaes, floats, and vegan acai, pitaya, and blue magic bowls.
Whether you're looking for premium ice cream, a coffee pick-me-up, or healthy, vegan, gluten-free, or nut-free options, Swirls has something to delight every member of the family--even the furry family members.
Join us for the Grand Opening on June 20 at 11:30 a.m. and be among the first to experience Frederick's newest ice cream destination!
Media Contact
Tricia Kennedy, Swirls of Frederick, (301) 788-1508, [email protected], https://swirlsfrederick.com/
SOURCE Swirls of Frederick
