Swirls of Frederick, a Locally Owned Ice Cream Shop, Announces Grand Opening

"Opening Swirls is a dream come true for our family. We're thrilled to bring a new business to Frederick and to serve our community... We can't wait to share our passion for ice cream and bring people together over a shared love for sweet indulgences," said Tricia Kennedy, co-owner of Swirls. Post this

"Opening Swirls is a dream come true for our family. We're thrilled to bring a new business to Frederick and to serve our community with a variety of delicious and inclusive treats. We can't wait to share our passion for ice cream and bring people together over a shared love for sweet indulgences," said Tricia Kennedy, co-owner of Swirls.

Swirls is proud to be featuring many locally sourced Maryland products, such as Always Ice Cream (Annapolis), Taharka Brothers Ice Cream (Baltimore), Itaberco Flavors (Stevensville), and Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Coffee (Crofton). The diverse menu includes nut-free soft-serve ice cream, espresso, bubble tea, sundaes, floats, and vegan acai, pitaya, and blue magic bowls.

Whether you're looking for premium ice cream, a coffee pick-me-up, or healthy, vegan, gluten-free, or nut-free options, Swirls has something to delight every member of the family--even the furry family members.

Join us for the Grand Opening on June 20 at 11:30 a.m. and be among the first to experience Frederick's newest ice cream destination!

Media Contact

Tricia Kennedy, Swirls of Frederick, (301) 788-1508, [email protected], https://swirlsfrederick.com/

SOURCE Swirls of Frederick