Swiss-AS and Aeroxchange Announce Launch of EDI Interface Between AMOS and AeroRepair

Swiss AviationSoftware Ltd. and Aeroxchange announce the release of a new Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) interface between their respective systems, AMOS and AeroRepair.

BASEL, Switzerland and DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swiss AviationSoftware Ltd. (Swiss-AS) and Aeroxchange are pleased to announce the release of a new Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) interface between their respective systems, AMOS and AeroRepair. This collaboration will enhance efficiency and streamline the repair order management process for operators and MRO providers.

The interface enables digital exchange of repair orders for operators using AMOS, with AeroRepair as the exchange platform. This integration provides users with full visibility and control from initial request to invoice, leveraging AeroRepair's repair order management capabilities. AMOS users will benefit from features like real-time status updates, shipment notifications, detailed tear-down reports, and multi-quote option management.

Aeroxchange is among the first partners to have built a native integration utilising the new AMOS framework AMOShub for secure message exchange. This implementation demonstrates the flexibility and functionality of AMOS in enhancing collaboration and interoperability in the aviation maintenance industry.

Starting from version 23.12, AMOS customers will benefit from the EDI interface through AMOShub. It is one of the first production-ready products in AMOShub, alongside the Lufthansa Technik Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem offerings from Aviatar and Flydocs, highlighting our commitment to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry.

About Swiss AviationSoftware:

Swiss-AS, part of the Lufthansa Technik Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem, is a leading provider of aviation maintenance management software. Its flagship product, AMOS, is used by airlines, MRO providers, and OEMs worldwide to manage their maintenance, engineering, and logistics needs. Swiss-AS is dedicated to delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

About Aeroxchange:

Aeroxchange offers a comprehensive suite of products that facilitates efficient and secure business transactions between airlines and their supply chain partners. AeroRepair is a complete repair order management and tracking system that increases business efficiency by providing visibility into the repair order lifecycle. With features like real-time status updates, robust approval hierarchies, and detailed reporting, AeroRepair helps buyers make better decisions and reduce costs associated with information errors and delays.

Media Contact

Stephani Thibodeaux, Aeroxchange, 4692516031, [email protected], www.aeroxchange.com

SOURCE Aeroxchange