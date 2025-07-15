Switch Always On Secures Patent for Breakthrough Power Management Technology

"This patent validates what we've always set out to solve—power and connectivity challenges that traditional reboot devices simply can't handle," said Nasser Kutkut, CEO & Founder of Smart Charging Technologies LLC. Post this

"This patent validates what we've always set out to solve—power and connectivity challenges that traditional reboot devices simply can't handle," said Nasser Kutkut, CEO & Founder of Smart Charging Technologies LLC. "From digital signage to ATMs to vending systems, our Hybrid product ensures operators stay informed and in control—even when everything else goes offline."

For Operators in Mind

For operators managing unattended self-service equipment, even short periods of downtime can mean lost revenue, truck roll expenses, and poor customer experience. The newly patented system addresses all three pain points by:

Providing simultaneous AC and DC power management across multiple ports

Offering automated remote rebooting triggered by smart alerting logic

Maintaining critical functions during outages with internal battery power

Ensuring reliable communication via cellular backup for alerts and diagnostics

Whether your unattended equipment is in a busy retail setting or a remote location, the Switch Always On Hybrid provides operators with the tools they need to prevent downtime and respond promptly before customers become aware of an issue.

"This isn't just a patent—it's proof that Switch Always On is rethinking power control from the ground up," said Micah Larsen, Director of Sales. "We're proud to bring an industry-first solution that blends power flexibility, backup readiness, and cloud control into one compact form."

Learn More

To learn how the patented Switch Always On Hybrid can support your operation, visit:

www.switchalwayson.com and start a conversation with our team.

