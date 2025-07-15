Switch Always On Secures Patent for Breakthrough Power Management Technology

Switch Always On announces its latest U.S. patent covering a multiport power management system with integrated battery and cellular connectivity backup. This recognition validates the innovative approach behind the SAO Hybrid, a solution built to keep remote systems running and alerting—even when power or WiFi fails.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Switch Always On powered by Smart Charging Technologies LLC, a leading provider of remote power management and connectivity solutions, is proud to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,355,243 titled: "Multiport Power Management System With Battery And Connectivity Backup Capabilities And Related Methods."
This patent recognizes the unique innovation behind Switch Always On Hybrid, a multiport device that combines AC and DC power control with built-in battery backup and optional cellular connectivity—giving operators uninterrupted visibility and control over remote equipment, even during power loss or network failure.
"This patent validates what we've always set out to solve—power and connectivity challenges that traditional reboot devices simply can't handle," said Nasser Kutkut, CEO & Founder of Smart Charging Technologies LLC. "From digital signage to ATMs to vending systems, our Hybrid product ensures operators stay informed and in control—even when everything else goes offline."
For Operators in Mind
For operators managing unattended self-service equipment, even short periods of downtime can mean lost revenue, truck roll expenses, and poor customer experience. The newly patented system addresses all three pain points by:
- Providing simultaneous AC and DC power management across multiple ports
- Offering automated remote rebooting triggered by smart alerting logic
- Maintaining critical functions during outages with internal battery power
- Ensuring reliable communication via cellular backup for alerts and diagnostics
Whether your unattended equipment is in a busy retail setting or a remote location, the Switch Always On Hybrid provides operators with the tools they need to prevent downtime and respond promptly before customers become aware of an issue.
"This isn't just a patent—it's proof that Switch Always On is rethinking power control from the ground up," said Micah Larsen, Director of Sales. "We're proud to bring an industry-first solution that blends power flexibility, backup readiness, and cloud control into one compact form."
