Switch Always On Unveils SAO HP, a High-Voltage Remote Power Solution at InfoComm 2025

"We developed SAO HP for one reason—because high-power equipment deserve smarter control," said Nasser Kutkut, Founder of Switch Always On. Post this

"We developed SAO HP for one reason—because high-power equipment deserve smarter control," said Nasser Kutkut, Founder of Switch Always On. "It's no longer sustainable to rely on reactive site visits and manual power reboots. This solution gives operators the power to reboot, monitor, and maintain performance—all remotely."

At InfoComm 2025, Switch Always On will present the SAO HP as a fully functional prototype. The company is actively inviting feedback from AV professionals, systems integrators, and infrastructure managers to refine the product based on real-world use cases and operational needs. The event will serve as both a product reveal and a collaboration opportunity to help shape how the SAO HP is brought to market.

"InfoComm is the perfect stage to introduce this technology," added Micah Larsen, Director of Sales at Switch Always On. "We're here to listen—because the future of remote power control isn't one-size-fits-all. Our team wants to understand how AV professionals and industrial operators would put SAO HP to work in their environments."

The SAO HP is especially well-suited for sectors where power uptime is business-critical. From EV charging stations and digital signage networks to smart city infrastructure and commercial AV installations, SAO HP is designed to deliver automated control, energy optimization, and real-time responsiveness—without requiring an on-site technician.

Attendees of InfoComm 2025 are encouraged to visit Smart Charging Technologies' Booth #5286 to experience the SAO HP in action, explore its capabilities firsthand, and speak directly with the product team. To schedule a private demo or learn more, visit www.switchalwayson.com.

About Switch Always On

Switch Always On powered by Smart Charging Technologies, delivers remote power control and reboot management solutions for unattended equipment across digital signage, kiosks, industrial applications, and infrastructure networks. With secure cloud connectivity, optional cellular backup, and proactive alerting, SAO helps organizations reduce downtime, cut operational costs, and maintain system health—without ever stepping on-site.

Media Contact

Katherine Perez, Smart Charging Technologies, 1 3215767523, [email protected], Smart Charging Technologies

SOURCE Smart Charging Technologies