Switchboard Health and CareJourney Partner to Support the Transition to Value-Based Specialty Care

BOISE, Idaho, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Switchboard Health, creator of a high-value specialty care network and software platform, and CareJourney, the market leader in provider cost and quality data, have partnered to deliver an integrated set of offerings to support value-based care providers and health plans. These offerings are improving specialty care navigation and supporting the successful transition to value-based specialty care.

Switchboard Health's platform includes a provider matching engine to identify best-fit specialists for patients in need of care. Switchboard has integrated CareJourney's unique, data-driven cost and quality scores into its software so that referral coordinators and care navigators can quickly and effectively guide patients to high-value specialists.

"It's extremely helpful to see the CareJourney cost and quality scores within the Switchboard," said Logan Steele, Chief Operating Officer at Physicians Care Centers. "Thanks to this partnership, our team members can quickly identify the right specialty care providers to care for PCC patients."

Health plans and provider groups nationwide are already benefiting from this integrated solution. As many of these same clients prepare to design and implement value-based specialty agreements, they'll benefit from CareJourney's advanced analytics data and services, plus Switchboard's referral connectivity platform and contract administration capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Switchboard Health to the ecosystem of healthcare innovators relying on CareJourney's best-in-market cost, quality, and outcomes analytics. Our Provider Intelligence engine creates 300+ episodes of care across 50+ specialties and subspecialties. This coupled with Switchboard Health's platform will empower organizations to more seamlessly develop and utilize high-value specialty networks," said Dan Ross, CEO of CareJourney.

"Our clients rely on Switchboard to deliver high-quality data that informs referral and navigation decisions," said Derek Baird, co-founder and CEO of Switchboard Health. "CareJourney has been a fantastic partner and we are excited to expand the relationship to support our clients in their rollout of value-based specialty contracts."

To learn more about how CareJourney and Switchboard Health can enable your value-based specialty care roadmap, reach us at https://www.switchboardhealth.com/providers#1

About Switchboard Health:

Switchboard Health helps providers, health plans, and employers identify high-value specialty care services. Our national specialty care network improves access, lowers costs, and provides much-needed support to patients seeking care. For more information, visit www.switchboardhealth.com

About CareJourney:

More than 150 customers trust CareJourney as the healthcare industry's best source of provider cost and quality data, working with partners to supercharge their solutions and internal data with high-value insights. CareJourney's mission is to empower individuals and organizations they trust with open, clinically-relevant analytics and insights in the pursuit of the optimal healthcare journey. CareJourney's cloud-based analytics platform helps health care organizations build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify network integrity and strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations.

