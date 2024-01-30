Switchboard Health and ConferMED partner to increase specialty care access

"We know that creative partnerships are required to address the many problems that plague specialty care delivery," said Derek Baird, co-founder and CEO at Switchboard Health. "This partnership with ConferMED is a natural fit and we look forward to jointly delivering substantial results." Post this

"This partnership marries two important solutions to improving specialty care," said Daren Anderson, MD, ConferMED president. "We are excited to work with Switchboard Health to bring this integrated offering to provider groups and health plans."

Like primary care groups, health plans also seek to improve specialty care access and outcomes for their members. Switchboard and ConferMED will also bring an integrated solution to payers to optimize specialty care pathways and more effectively address members' care needs.

"We know that creative partnerships are required to address the many problems that plague specialty care delivery," said Derek Baird, co-founder and CEO at Switchboard Health. "This partnership with ConferMED is a natural fit and we look forward to jointly delivering substantial results."

About Switchboard

Switchboard Health helps providers, health plans, and employers identify and coordinate high-value specialty care services. Our national specialty care network improves access, lowers costs, and provides much-needed support to patients seeking care. For more information, visit www.switchboardhealth.com.

About ConferMED

ConferMED allows primary care providers to communicate and exchange information rapidly and securely with medical professionals from all major specialties. We continually add specialties and have the capability to deliver eConsults to providers in all 50 states and territories. For more information, visit www.confermed.com.

Media Contact

Matt Vestal, Switchboard Health, 1 (720) 317-9163, [email protected], www.switchboardhealth.com

SOURCE Switchboard Health