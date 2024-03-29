Switching to a Payroll Software Mid Year Is Seamless with Latest 2024 EzPaycheck Payroll Software

Halfpricesoft.com's latest updates to ezPaycheck payroll software better supports the needs for YTD and mid year set up and also includes the new 2024 941 Form. Try it at no risk by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
BALTIMORE, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers a seamless and secure solution for in-house payroll processing with the l atest 2024 ezPaycheck YTD feature for those switching to the program, mid-year. The application is also combine d with features that have long been favorites among customers. Processing payroll for multiple companies with unlimited check printing as well as W2, W3, 940 and 941 form printing in one easy software.
"Customers switching to ezPaycheck software, mid-year are accommodated with a simple and secure year to date feature included." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge.
Businesses are always searching for ways to trim the fat on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers are invited to test the latest in-house ezPaycheck payroll solutions for either MAC or Windows for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation to purchase.
The main features for in-house ezPaycheck payroll software include but are not limited to:
- Year to date feature to begin payroll anytime of the year, easily
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network feature (additional discounted cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank check stock or preprinted check stock
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)Recipient copies can be printed on plain white copy paper.
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $149.00 per installation (released for purchase each December), making ezPaycheck payroll software affordable for any size business. Even better, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a network version for companies where more than one person or one location processes payroll. This new update is available starting at $199 for two installations. Test drive demo version at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
