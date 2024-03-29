Switching to a Payroll Software Mid Year Is Seamless with Latest 2024 EzPaycheck Payroll Software

Customers switching to ezPaycheck software, mid-year are accommodated with a simple and secure year to date feature included. Post this

Businesses are always searching for ways to trim the fat on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers are invited to test the latest in-house ezPaycheck payroll solutions for either MAC or Windows for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation to purchase.

The main features for in-house ezPaycheck payroll software include but are not limited to:

Year to date feature to begin payroll anytime of the year, easily

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network feature (additional discounted cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank check stock or preprinted check stock

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)Recipient copies can be printed on plain white copy paper.

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $149.00 per installation (released for purchase each December), making ezPaycheck payroll software affordable for any size business. Even better, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a network version for companies where more than one person or one location processes payroll. This new update is available starting at $199 for two installations. Test drive demo version at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

