SWOG -- nCartes Leap Day Webinar Conveys a Leap Forward

Using nCartes, clinical research professionals review data from the EHR that are automatically available for input into trial forms within the nCartes system and are then directly passed to the SWOG EDC. The SWOG-nCartes solution saves considerable time in study data entry, improves data quality, and reduces source data verification time and cost.

The well attended Leap Day virtual event featured a Q&A panel that included staff from sites currently using the SWOG-nCartes system. Comments from the panelists included: "it's been a huge time saver for us"; "it's been very easy for us to quickly submit lab values and complete data entry"; "the error rate on data extraction was zero"; and "our data managers and staff are very excited to add more of our studies to the system."

Michael LeBlanc, PhD, Director of the SWOG Statistics and Data Management Center (SDMC), says: "I am excited about the opportunities to achieve effort savings at the institutions and to further our mission of ensuring the highest quality data for SWOG trials."

The SWOG SDMC, jointly located at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and Cancer Research And Biostatistics in Seattle, recently completed an in-depth analysis of nCartes use across several SWOG sites and trials. The time savings and improved data accuracy were uniformly compelling across all sites and studies evaluated. The researchers intend to make the analysis generally available in a peer-reviewed article in the near future.

nCartes (https://ncartes.ncoup.com) is a transformational cloud software platform provider. The nCartes platform enables clinical research sponsors and research sites to harness electronic health systems (EHRs) to automate data capture for clinical trials, patient registries, cell manufacturing and more.

