Swooneez Launches Cuddly Soft Hooded Towels for Children

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swooneez, a new luxury brand of cuddly soft hooded towels for children, proudly announces its official launch. Founded by husband-and-wife team Tom and Sheree Moon, Swooneez is dedicated to providing premium, high-quality, comfortable, and creative hooded towels designed for babies, toddlers, and young children.
Tom and Sheree Moon were inspired to create Swooneez after witnessing their children's delight in the handmade hooded towels Sheree crafted for them. "Our goal was to create a fun product that fosters bonding between parents and children," said Sheree Moon. "For 30 years, we've been making these special hooded towels for friends and family. Now, we want to share that joy and happiness with a larger audience."
Swooneez hooded towels are crafted from ultra-soft, absorbent, and eco-friendly materials, ensuring that they are gentle on delicate skin while providing maximum comfort. The luxury hooded towels come in a variety of playful designs and vibrant colors, making them a splash with children and a practical choice for parents.
Key features of Swooneez hooded towels include:
- Premium Quality: Made from high-grade, 700 GSM 100% cotton Terry Cloth that is both durable and soft. Towels also include puffy anti-pill micro-fleece embellished appliques such as princess crowns, cute animal faces, perky ears, playful paws, and fluffy tails.
- Thoughtful Design: Adorable, child-friendly characters and colors that make bath time enjoyable.
- Eco-Friendly: Environmentally conscious production methods and materials. OEKO-TEX 100C Certified.
- Size: One size fits all. Suitable for infants to young children.
"We believe in the importance of quality time with our children, and bath time is a perfect opportunity for bonding," added Tom Moon. "Our goal is to make those moments even more special with towels that children look forward to using."
To celebrate the launch, Swooneez is offering an exclusive Summer Sale discount on all purchases made through their website for a limited time.
Swooneez products are now available for purchase exclusively on their website, www.swooneez.com. Follow @swooneez on Instagram for the latest updates, promotions, and parenting tips.
About Swooneez
Swooneez is a family-owned company founded by Tom and Sheree Moon, specializing in premium hooded towels for children. Combining high-quality materials, eco-friendly practices, and charming designs, Swooneez aims to make bath time a delightful experience for both parents and kids.
Contact: Sheree Moon
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.swooneez.com
Media Contact
Sheree Moon, Swooneez, 1 (214) 668-0163, [email protected] , https://swooneez.com
SOURCE Swooneez
