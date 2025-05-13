SWTCH Energy Introduces Intelligent Anti-Theft and Vandalism Solutions to Protect EV Charging Infrastructure

New suite of security solutions combines AI, real-time alerts, and hardware protection to deter break-ins and destruction at EV charging stations

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWTCH Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the launch of its suite of anti-theft and vandalism solutions designed to help property managers safeguard their EV charging infrastructure from cable theft and damage.

With rising reports of EV charging station vandalism and cable theft, multifamily and commercial properties face financial threats while EV drivers experience diminished confidence in charging availability. In response, SWTCH is bringing to market security solutions that leverage advanced vision AI technology to provide real-time monitoring, proactive deterrence, and rapid response capabilities. The offering blends intelligent surveillance with hardware-based deterrents, equipping property managers with a high-performance, AI-driven defense system.

"Property managers need reliable tools to stay ahead of these risks and maintain consistent charging access," said Carter Li, CEO at SWTCH Energy. "Our new anti-theft and vandalism solutions incorporate AI technology that functions like a virtual security guard—giving property managers flexible, proactive tools that protect infrastructure, minimize downtime, and strengthen driver confidence in the EV transition."

SWTCH's comprehensive security solutions deliver continuous 24/7 remote monitoring through compact camera and lighting units, offering 180-degree wide-angle surveillance and motion-activated deterrents. Designed for flexibility and cost-effectiveness, these compact pole- or wall-mounted units extend security without requiring major infrastructure upgrades. This makes it easy for multifamily and commercial properties to enhance security across their EV charging sites. Key features include:

Presence-Sensing Recording: Cameras automatically identify when someone approaches a charging station, signaling that surveillance has begun, and serves as an immediate deterrent to potential theft or vandalism.

Smart Threat Detection: Advanced AI differentiates between routine charging activities and potential security threats, analyzing real-time behavior to ensure appropriate responses without false alarms.

Intelligent Escalation: Security responses immediately automate progress from visual deterrents to alerts as threat levels increase, with the ability to communicate warnings through built-in speakers or contact property management teams and local authorities.

Instant Cable Cut Detection: Sensors quickly detect tampering or cutting attempts, triggering instant alerts. Each charger comes equipped with a durable cord prevention sleeve that physically resists cutting tools and deters theft attempts. SWTCH is working to expand cable cut detection alerts across all charger models.

As the electrification journey progresses, security risks and infrastructure vulnerabilities continue to challenge EV adoption and willingness to invest in EV infrastructure. SWTCH's suite of anti-theft and vandalism solutions offers scalable, cost-effective options designed to protect charging networks, helping property owners secure their investments and foster the continued growth of electric vehicles.

