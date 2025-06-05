SWTCH Energy Receives Strategic Investment from Constellation Technology Ventures to Expand EV Charging Innovation and Load Management Solutions

Constellation Technology Ventures' $4 million investment empowers SWTCH to accelerate the deployment of intelligent, scalable charging solutions across North America

BOSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWTCH Energy Inc., a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has secured a strategic $4 million investment from Constellation Technology Ventures (CTV). This investment expands SWTCH's Series B funding to $31.2M, building on the momentum of its initial $27.2M raise. This investment will accelerate SWTCH's innovation in AI-driven network monitoring, load management and the continued development of its advanced charging solution, SWTCH Cortex.

CTV is the venture investing organization within Constellation, the nation's largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes, and public sector customers nationwide. In addition to CTV's investment, SWTCH will work with Constellation to deliver comprehensive EV charging installation and management solutions across the commercial, industrial, multi-family, hospitality, and small-to-medium-sized business sectors. Through this relationship, Constellation's customers will gain access to scalable, flexible EV charging options that enhance sustainability and energy efficiency.

"Working with Constellation amplifies our ability to expand EV charging access for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties while also improving the reliability of charging infrastructure," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH. "We remain committed to advancing our differentiated load management technology, ensuring seamless integration of EV charging into the electrical grid and energy markets."

"SWTCH's approach to managed charging and load flexibility aligns well with our commitment to provide innovative, cost-effective energy solutions to our customers," said Dan Verbanac, senior vice president of Power, Mass Markets, and Solution Sales, Constellation. "They are well-positioned to advance sustainable, scalable solutions for businesses and communities and we're excited to support their continued growth."

Since the company's launch in 2016, SWTCH has been at the forefront of developing intelligent solutions that optimize charging efficiency and facilitate charger management for property owners. The agreement with Constellation builds on SWTCH's recent announcement of SWTCH Cortex, a scalable, intelligent, and affordable solution that simplifies installation and management, enabling commercial and multifamily properties to meet the growing demand for EV charging at work and home. Additionally, SWTCH was recently selected by Greystar, the largest operator of apartments in the U.S., to manage 2,500 charging stations across 136 Greystar properties in Washington state.

For more information on SWTCH and its EV charging solutions, please visit swtchenergy.com

About SWTCH

SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties across North America. SWTCH leverages the latest technology available to help building owners and operators deploy EV charging by tapping into their existing grid infrastructure. Through constant innovation and an extensive partnership network, SWTCH provides the most profitable and unique business model for multi-tenant buildings to stay competitive. For more information, visit www.swtchenergy.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation's largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.

