Swydo Joins LinkedIn's Certified Marketing Partner Group

As a Reporting & ROI partner, Swydo's integration with LinkedIn Ads and LinkedIn Pages allows customers to seamlessly connect and visualize their marketing data - making it easy to customize and share comprehensive reports and dashboards in just minutes. Swydo customers can set goals, monitor marketing performance and extract data-driven insights to improve campaign results.

"Swydo's mission is to simplify reporting, enabling marketers to become more efficient and effective by giving them tools and insights to make a greater impact and grow their business," commented Swydo CEO Jeroen Maljers. "As a new LinkedIn Reporting & ROI Partner, we are excited about the opportunities this unlocks for our users to create more targeted and effective marketing campaigns."

Key Benefits of Swydo's Integration with LinkedIn:

Comprehensive reporting: Effortlessly incorporate over 200 LinkedIn metrics into comprehensive marketing reports, providing a combined view of campaign performance across various channels.

Enhanced audience targeting: Leverage LinkedIn's ad options to reach the right audience, set goals and easily visualize performance results within Swydo.

Monitor brand engagement: Access valuable LinkedIn Pages data to understand audience behavior and engagement, enhancing the ability to refine and optimize organic marketing strategies.

Custom metrics and filters: Dig into campaign data with custom metrics and enhanced filter capabilities to improve ROI.

Agile decision-making: Easily monitor and identify challenges and opportunities quickly, providing actionable insights into marketing optimizations based on the latest LinkedIn data.

Time-saving templates: Streamline reporting with pre-built LinkedIn templates that can be customized to meet user needs.

Automated reporting: Automatically generate and share marketing reports.

LinkedIn Business Manager integration: Streamline your LinkedIn marketing experience by consolidating your organization's various Ad Accounts, Pages, and individuals into one unified platform. Launching in Q2 2024!

Swydo strives to provide cutting-edge solutions to help digital agencies and brands achieve marketing success, and joining LinkedIn's certified partner program is a key milestone for that mission. Learn more about Swydo's integration with LinkedIn.

"Swydo's LinkedIn integration is a game-changer for our social media reporting at Impremis Marketing and even our in-house brand Bare-Pets. The in-depth metrics and comprehensive filters it offers have transformed how we approach our LinkedIn marketing efforts for both our D2C and B2B clients." Jordan Glickman, Founder and CEO, Impremis Marketing

About Swydo

Netherland-based Swydo helps online marketers at digital agencies and brands in over 80 countries successfully communicate marketing campaign results to clients and stakeholders while maximizing productivity. It empowers users to create comprehensive, custom marketing reports, making it easy to track performance, gain actionable insights, and optimize campaign ROI. Swydo's report automation saves thousands of online marketers time that they can spend on optimizing campaign results and growing their business.

