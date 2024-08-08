SxanPro Introduces New Cost-Recovery Dashboard to Reduce Hospital Device Waste

"We've always helped our customers recover value from their inventory, but now with XCHG, they can do it themselves with even greater efficiency." Post this

"We've always helped our customers recover value from their inventory, but now with XCHG, they can do it themselves with even greater efficiency," said Ashlea Souffrou, Founder and CEO of SxanPro. "This tool truly puts the power in their hands."

Key features of XCHG include:

Inter-Hospital Value Transfers: Hospitals can tap into unique recommendations for transferring items within hospital networks to maximize usage and minimize waste.

Custom Algorithms for Selling, Transferring, and Donating: Teams can optimize inventory by identifying items to sell before expiration, transfer to other locations, or donate, minimizing waste and maximizing recovery value.

No Integration Required: XCHG works seamlessly alongside existing systems without the need for complex IT integration.

XCHG completes SxanPro's comprehensive suite of inventory management tools, which now includes the following complementary components:

Scan: With a single UDI barcode scan, Scan enables hospitals to capture complete, accurate device data, including GTIN, lot numbers, and expiration dates.

Inventory Health Dashboard: This dashboard translates the captured supply data into accurate, point-in-time visualizations of a hospital's inventory.

XCHG Cost Recovery Dashboard: The new XCHG dashboard then enables health systems to optimize usage, minimize waste, and maximize recovery value across the entire supply chain.

By adopting the full SxanPro suite, hospitals can fully leverage XCHG's capabilities and implement a cohesive and efficient inventory management system. Together, these tools enable healthcare organizations to proactively address inefficiencies higher up in the supply chain, ultimately enhancing operational effectiveness, reducing waste, and ensuring timely availability of products.

SxanPro's XCHG is now available to hospitals and healthcare providers looking to enhance their inventory optimization capabilities and improve overall efficiency. This launch underscores SxanPro's commitment to innovation and its vision for a future in which healthcare providers are equipped with the best tools to deliver exceptional patient care.

For more information about XCHG and how it can benefit your organization, please visit SxanPro's website.

About SxanPro

SxanPro is a healthcare inventory technology company that offers a complete product line to hospitals that immediately and accurately tracks and manages medical supply and capital asset inventories and helps recover lost dollars from unused and product overstock. SxanPro's patented mobile technology and innovative trading platforms provide a digital solution to manual inventory processes that allow hospitals to gain control, reduce waste, and recover resources.

Media Contact

Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for SxanPro, 310-210-4757, [email protected], https://www.sxanpro.com

