SXY Announces Strategic Partnerships with MLP presented by DoorDash, Pickleball Central and the Carvana PPA Tour

In addition, SXY is a proud partner of Pickleball Central, the sport's leading specialty retailer. Through this partnership, SXY gear and apparel will be available on-site and through Pickleball Central at both MLP presented by DoorDash and Carvana PPA Tour events, giving fans and players direct access to the brand's performance products.

SXY also announced that it will serve as the Title Sponsor of the SXY Newport Open, a featured stop on the Carvana PPA Tour in March, underscoring the brand's growing presence and investment in professional pickleball.

"As the sport continues to explode, we're focused on partnering where performance, culture and community intersect," said Mark Bonfigli, Founder and CEO of SXY. "Becoming the Official Uniform and Headwear Partner of Major League Pickleball, teaming up with Pickleball Central and serving as Title Sponsor of the SXY Newport Open allows us to show up authentically for athletes and fans alike."

As part of its MLP partnership, SXY will support national events, player engagement initiatives, fan experiences, and educational programs, including outreach efforts supporting schools and youth participation.

"We're excited to welcome SXY as the Official Team Uniform and Headwear Partner of Major League Pickleball," said Jacob Cohen, SVP Partnerships and Revenue, United Pickleball Association. "Their commitment to innovation, style and performance aligns perfectly with the energy of MLP."

SXY will maintain a strong on-site presence throughout the season, participating at live events and engaging fans through immersive brand experiences that combine sport, fashion and entertainment.

For more information on SXY gear and apparel, visit SXY.COM.

About SXY:

SXY is the choice of world champions. The innovative brand offers a range of gear and apparel for beach tennis and pickleball, known globally for its commitment to excellence with a competitive edge. SXY redefines the word SEXY through actions, product and sport. Follow them on Instagram @sexybrand.sexy.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to http://www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About MLP presented by DoorDash:

Founded in 2021, MLP presented by DoorDash is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 20 teams, iconic team owners and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for more information.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://sxy.com/

SOURCE SXY