Sycle & ESCO Partner to Launch All-New Warranty Reminder Program for Hearing Clinics

Automating the warranty reminder process through HIPAA-compliant transfer of Sycle warranty expiration data to ESCO

Creating a retention opportunity that builds trust and reinforces the clinic's brand

Emphasizing the value of continuation of care via hearing aid warranty expiration and clean-and-check reminders

Convenient, automated integration frees up time for care

"We are extremely excited to partner with an experienced industry leader like Sycle," said ESCO President Paul Harkness. "Patient retention is at the center of a successful organization, and we believe that ESCO can provide the glue that secures patient loyalty to the practice until they are ready to repurchase hearing aids."

"In today's competitive environment, retaining patients is just as important as finding new ones. This partnership helps clinics build their brand while maintaining important touchpoints," continued Joel Lockwood, President of Sycle. "We're thrilled to offer this valuable service that combines the power of Sycle's systems and ESCO's proven patient retention strategies."

The integration is included with the Sycle subscription at no extra charge.

Hearing care practices who want to learn more about the program and how to enroll are invited to join a free webinar, co-hosted by the Sycle and ESCO teams on November 15, 2023, at 1pm EST / 10am PST.

