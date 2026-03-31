Sycle Appoints Craig Sharp as President to Drive Innovation in Hearing Care Management

Sycle, the leading provider of practice management software for the hearing care industry, announces proven leader in digital health as new president.

LONE TREE, Colo., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sycle, the leading provider of practice management software for the hearing care industry, announces the appointment of Craig Sharp as president. Sharp joins Sycle with extensive experience in healthcare technology and digital health innovation. His appointment signals a fresh direction for Sycle and a strategic commitment to expanding the Sycle platform.

A Proven Leader in Digital Health

For the past eight years, Sharp has been a pivotal leader within Cochlear's Global Strategic Marketing organization. Most recently serving as Vice President of Connected Care and Digital Products, Craig and his team have led the product strategy and commercialization of several transformative digital innovations, including Nucleus®, SmartNav, Remote Check, and Remote Assist. These solutions have strengthened patient engagement, expanded access to care, and reinforced Cochlear's leadership with connected care products.

Bridging SaaS and Clinical Excellence

Beyond his tenure at Cochlear, Sharp brings extensive experience from the broader healthcare technology sector. He previously held leadership roles at Abbott, One Medical (now part of Amazon) and Practice Fusion (now part of Allscripts).

"It is a true honor to join Sycle, a platform that empowers thousands of hearing clinics to deliver better hearing care to the world," said Sharp. "My vision is to honor both the traditional strengths of Sycle and take our technology to new places. Our commitment to the practitioners and staff who rely on us every day remains as strong as ever. I'm looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team to expand our recent launches of AI and digital tools into a platform that encompasses the entire hearing care journey."

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Sycle

Sycle focuses on helping audiology go to new places. The company's solution helps hearing clinics focus on exceptional patient service by managing their practices seamlessly and efficiently. Trusted by 8,000+ hearing clinics and 20,000 users in 13 countries, Sycle empowers clinics to treat more people suffering from hearing loss. It also offers marketing and analytics to manage growth and process automation to save time. The company's newest features, AI Notes and Digital Clinic, reduce administration time to help providers spend more time with patients. Learn more about the leading practice management solution for audiology at https://sycle.com/

Media Contact

Kathy Sharo, Sycle, 1 8475254342, [email protected], www.sycle.com

SOURCE Sycle