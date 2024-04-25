Sycle Helps Hearing Clinics Make the Leap to a Paperless Office

"Modern and paperless, Sycle's digital clinic strategy provides big wins in time-saving efficiency and a smoother patient experience," said Joel Lockwood, President, Sycle. Post this

Sycle Document Management makes it easier to organize, share, and archive documents, including these benefits:

Fast, targeted document searches powered by filters and tags

Simple file management through quick uploads or scans of different file formats

Digital sharing with physicians and care partners

Sycle's eSignature reduces the time-intensive process of moving documents between multiple people. It eliminates paper shuffling and reduces expenses through:

Document sharing between patients and providers for electronic signature

Flexible options for when and where signing occurs - remote or in-person

Control over the signing order, even for multiple signatures from the same contact

Sycle's robust strategy includes three stages. "Modern and paperless, Sycle's digital clinic strategy provides big wins in time-saving efficiency and a smoother patient experience," said Joel Lockwood, President, Sycle. "With the industry's largest client base, we carefully constructed a multi-phase plan to support different clinic needs - all sizes, from the starter stage to established business."

The first stage, Sycle Document Storage and eSignature, will be available in Q2 2024. Stage two closely follows, focusing on digital document templates for key areas such as purchase agreements and physician reporting. The third stage is built around clinic reporting and digital forms. It will introduce new reporting around intake, compliance, and insurance forms and simplify collecting patient information through client history, intake, and insurance forms.

About Sycle

Sycle focuses on helping audiology go to new places. The company's solution helps hearing clinics focus on exceptional patient service by managing their practices seamlessly and efficiently. Trusted by 8,000+ hearing clinics and 20,000 users in 13 countries, Sycle empowers clinics to treat more people suffering from hearing loss. It also offers marketing and analytics to manage growth and process automation to save time. Sycle makes it easy to manage today's needs and future plans. Learn more about the leading practice management solution for audiology at https://sycle.com/.

