Sycle Unveils AI-Driven Technology for Hearing Clinics - Strategy Emphasizes AI with a Purpose and Natural Fit into Audiology Workflow

Sycle, the leading practice management solution for the hearing care industry, announces its AI strategy and an intelligent suite of AI tools. Sycle's strategy is built around thoughtful integration that gives providers more time for focused visits, unrushed conversations, and personalized care.

LONE TREE, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sycle, the leading practice management solution for the hearing care industry, recently announced the launch of a suite of insightful artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The new capabilities help audiologists, hearing care specialists, and hearing clinic teams spend more time on patient care and less time on administrative tasks. This launch marks the first phase of a multi-stage strategy to integrate artificial intelligence deeply into the audiology workflow.

Thoughtful AI Integration that Emphasizes Patient Care

Documentation, preparation, and follow-ups are important, but they do take time. Sycle's AI provides an opportunity to ease that burden by supporting everyday tasks in the background—giving providers more time for focused visits, unrushed conversations, and personalized care.

"Sycle is being intentional about how AI is introduced," said Jeremy Knudsen, CTO, Sycle. "Our goal is to build AI with a purpose. Our strategy focuses on tools that fit naturally into existing workflows, keeping the provider's expertise at the center while using AI to highlight what needs attention and speed up routine tasks."

Available Today, the Roadmap Ahead

Our first phase includes the basics, and then expands to more sophisticated use. These capabilities are fully integrated into Sycle.

Releasing now in phases: Clinical notes summary - enables providers to enter free-form text and click a new summarize button, which produces a clean and accurate summary instantly.

Releasing now in phases: Notes dictation - providers can speak naturally into Sycle and their notes are summarized into a professional, structured entry. All editable.

Coming in Q2 2026: Complete appointment audio recording. Records the audio of the appointment and transcribes into clinical notes automatically.

Future releases: Upcoming releases will focus on helping practices go paperless, automating complex administrative processes, and surfacing data insights to improve business health.

Security and Integrity

Sycle remains committed to the highest standards of data protection. All AI-driven features are housed within Sycle's secure environment, ensuring patient data remains encrypted and compliant with industry regulations.

More information: https://sycle.com/ai

About Sycle

Sycle focuses on helping audiology go to new places. The company's solution helps hearing clinics focus on exceptional patient service by managing their practices seamlessly and efficiently. Trusted by 7,000+ hearing clinics and 20,000 users in 13 countries, Sycle empowers clinics to treat more people suffering from hearing loss. It also offers marketing and analytics to manage growth and process automation to save time. Sycle's newest capabilities, Digital Clinic and AI, help hearing care specialists reduce administration and focus on patient care. Learn more about the leading practice management solution for audiology at https://sycle.com/

Media Contact

Kathy Sharo, Sycle, 1 847-525-4342, [email protected], www.sycle.com

SOURCE Sycle