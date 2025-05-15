Sycurio Announces Significant First Quarter Market Momentum

"As we expand, we remain committed to strengthening our teams with top-tier talent. This evolution is a testament to our long-term vision of positioning Sycurio at the forefront of secure transactions across all live and automated payment channels," said Denise Parker, CEO of Sycurio. Post this

In addition to attracting new customers, Sycurio achieved a 99% retention rate, demonstrating the strength of its current client base, particularly those that rely on Sycurio to streamline secure payment processes, enhance agent efficiency, reduce average handling time (AHT), and improve first call resolution (FCR).

"We are experiencing significant market momentum, both directly and through our partners, especially as industries embrace digital transformation and AI initiatives," said Denise Parker, CEO of Sycurio. "This growing demand underscores the customer trust in our expertise to help build future-proof solutions."

This expertise was particularly notable ahead of the March 31 deadline for PCI DSS version 4 standards to become fully mandatory. This impacted all organizations that handle cardholder data, across live agent voice calls and chats as well as digital engagement channels. Organizations that utilize Sycurio's patented payment method experienced reduced operations costs surrounding PCI DSS compliance – and significant mitigation of fraud risk.

"We are excited by the exceptional talent that continues to fuel our business growth," Parker said. "As we expand, we remain committed to strengthening our teams with top-tier talent. This evolution is a testament to our long-term vision of positioning Sycurio at the forefront of secure transactions across all live and automated payment channels."

Looking ahead, Sycurio's teams are focused on driving growth in emerging channels, such as AI-powered payments, that will boost efficiency through reimagined customer and agent experiences.

"Our continued momentum is a direct reflection of the incredible talent and culture we foster at Sycurio," Parker said. "With industries accelerating their digital transformation, we are committed to building a future-ready workforce – one that is agile, collaborative, and dedicated to delivering secure transactions."

