Sycurio Appoints Renowned Cybersecurity and Risk Expert Nicholas Bown as Chief Security Officer

"Card fraud isn't just a business issue—it fuels terrorism, human trafficking, drug trade, and arms trafficking," said Bown. "I joined Sycurio to continue to build the leading gold-standard security platform that not only protects our customers but makes a tangible difference in fighting crime." Post this

"Card fraud isn't just a business issue—it fuels terrorism, human trafficking, drug trade, and arms trafficking," said Bown. "I joined Sycurio because I believe we can continue to build the leading gold-standard security platform that not only protects our customers but makes a tangible difference in fighting crime at a global level."

With 31 years in technology and 26 years specializing in security, Bown has held pivotal roles across major financial institutions, private equity firms, investment banks, and fintech startups. His high-profile experience includes information security roles at JP Morgan, Guardian News & Media, and IXCG, giving him unique insight into securing high-profile, high-risk digital environments. His background includes extensive work in AI, data protection, and critical infrastructure protection.

At Sycurio, Bown will oversee all facets of security strategy, operations, and governance. His vision is to elevate the company's security framework to surpass industry benchmarks, ensuring robust defenses against evolving threats while balancing cost-effectiveness and compliance.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Nicholas to our leadership team," said Denise Parker, CEO of Sycurio. "His credentials are extraordinary, but even more important is his passion for impact. Nicholas has the rare ability to navigate complex technical environments while never losing sight of the human cost of fraud and cybercrime. His leadership will be transformative."

Bown is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Security Management and continues to advocate for stronger industry standards and accountability across sectors.

About Sycurio

Sycurio is a global leader in secure, frictionless payment solutions that empower enterprises to enhance customer experience and simplify compliance. Its patented cloud-based technologies protect sensitive data across all customer interactions and channels, ensuring compliance with industry standards like PCI DSS while reducing fraud risk and strengthening trust. Founded in 2009 as Semafone, Sycurio supports organizations in over 50 countries across five continents, partnering with leading brands worldwide. Backed by major investor Livingbridge, Sycurio continues to pioneer solutions that make payments secure and seamless. Learn more at www.sycurio.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Tilton, Sycurio, 1 857-302-7377, [email protected], https://sycurio.com

SOURCE Sycurio