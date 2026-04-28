Sycurio Releases New Research on the State of Omnichannel Payments in Enterprise Organizations

"Enterprises are modernizing payment experiences and investing in omnichannel automation, but they are doing so responsibly, balancing efficiency gains with security, compliance, and reliability. That balance is critical for sustainable, enterprise-scale transformation." -Denise Parker, CEO, Sycurio Post this

The findings show clear momentum toward omnichannel and digital payment experiences, driven primarily by customer demand for flexibility and always-on access. Executives reported strong agreement that customers increasingly expect multiple payment options, including digital and self-service channels, available 24/7. Early adopters of omnichannel strategies are already seeing measurable business benefits, including improved cash collection and operational efficiency.

At the same time, the research reveals a measured approach to innovation. Rising human-agent costs are pushing organizations to explore automation and AI-powered payment channels, yet adoption remains cautious. Trust, reliability, and regulatory compliance continue to shape how quickly enterprises expand the use of virtual agents and AI-enabled payments.

Security and risk management emerged as dominant influences on payment-channel decision-making. Respondents overwhelmingly agreed that compliance and regulatory requirements significantly impact payment strategies, reinforcing the need for enterprise-grade payment solutions that support innovation without compromising security or customer trust.

"What this research shows is an industry at a strategic crossroads," said Denise Parker, CEO at Sycurio. "Enterprises are modernizing payment experiences and investing in omnichannel automation, but they are doing so responsibly, balancing efficiency gains with security, compliance, and reliability. That balance is critical for sustainable, enterprise-scale transformation."

The report also benchmarks payment security maturity across enterprises, finding that most organizations have moved beyond reactive compliance toward standardized and proactively managed security practices, with a growing subset integrating payment security directly into broader business strategy.

The full report is available for download at: The State of Omnichannel Payments 2026.

Media Contact

Michelle Tilton, Sycurio, 1 857-302-7377, [email protected]

SOURCE Sycurio