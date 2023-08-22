Syllable Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Conversational AI Companies

We feel so fortunate and privileged at Syllable to work with healthcare system partners like New York Presbyterian, Houston Methodist, and HonorHealth. We focus every day on how our technology can automate more and more calls to our customer partners…says Syllable COO and President, Catherine Krna. Tweet this

Implementing Syllable's Patient Assistant, a patient-centric call center automation and digital self-service tool, allows health systems to increase patient loyalty and satisfaction; enables hospital staff to operate more efficiently; focuses staff on more personalized, high-touch interaction; and improves operational efficiency. In addition, Syllable enables health systems to increase patient access without the need to augment staff.

The Top Conversational AI Companies Report is a compilation and analysis of client ratings, reviews, and healthcare system implementation data from across the nation. The report offers a deeper understanding of industry trends and emphasizes the impact these companies and their products are presently having in the field. Considering the fast-paced advancements in AI and its growing implications, this report seeks to clarify the landscape and illuminate how these solutions are best aiding organizations to optimize their patient communication and service efficiency.

"Conversational AI solutions have the potential to drive significant transformation in healthcare. Our report underscores the front-runners contributing to this crucial field at a time when driving real outcomes - not just talking about the latest thing - has never been more important," stated Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our goal with the Conversational AI Landscape Report is to equip healthcare organizations with in-depth insights and essential tools for the successful deployment and extension of these cutting-edge digital solutions. By harnessing these digital tools, we can enhance service efficiency, optimize patient experiences, and address the escalating challenges that healthcare providers are wrestling with in today's environment."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Conversational AI Companies list here.

About Syllable

Syllable is an AI-enabled healthcare services company that transforms the way health systems provide access to care. Long call hold times, rerouted or dropped calls and dead ends can all contribute to a frustrating patient experience and make it cumbersome to access vital care quickly. Poor search functionality on the health system website and frustratingly hard to use patient portals confuse patients.

Syllable helps patients navigate health care options with empathy, transparency and intelligence from the moment they request care by dialing the phone or visiting a health system's website. Since 2018, Syllable's solutions have been in use by some of the largest and most respected health systems across the United States. Learn more at syllable.ai.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

