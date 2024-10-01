Sylvan Learning Celebrates 45 Years in Business by Offering $45 Assessments for Students

Sylvan is offering discounted student assessments throughout October, providing parents with an affordable way to evaluate their child's academic strengths and areas for improvement.

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, the leading supplemental and enrichment education brand with more than 710 points of presence across the world, is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a special promotion. Throughout the month of October, Sylvan will offer its signature student assessment for only $45, a significant reduction from the regular cost of up to $199. This promotion allows more families to access the tools they need to understand and improve their child's academic performance.

The Sylvan Insight™ Assessment is designed to evaluate students from Pre-K to 12 grade, using adaptive testing to pinpoint their exact academic level in subjects like reading, writing and math. The assessment also includes a student self-evaluation to reflect and give insight into their current habits, behaviors and attitudes to school which can impact overall performance.

"Our assessment is the first step in the Sylvan process, and it's a really valuable tool. It involves our directors and teachers working closely with the student," said Amy Przywara, Sylvan's chief marketing officer. "We've chosen the $45 price because it aligns with our 45th anniversary this year. Sylvan was founded in 1979, and this promotion is part of our celebration of that legacy."

Przywara emphasized the importance of the assessment in today's educational climate, where traditional grades may not fully reflect a student's academic abilities. "There's a lot going on with grades and scores, and in some cases, students have extra chances to make up work or retake tests, which can leave kids with big skill gaps," she said. "Our assessment helps parents and students understand where a child really is academically, so they can focus on what they need to improve."

The assessment not only pinpoints what skills a student has mastered but also highlights areas where more support is needed. This individualized approach allows Sylvan to tailor its tutoring programs to the unique needs of each student.

"No two kids who come to Sylvan are going to have the exact same learning progression," Przywara said. "We focus on identifying skill gaps and teaching students exactly what they need to succeed. Our small teacher-student ratios allow for personalized attention, ensuring that students truly understand each concept before moving on."

The Sylvan Insight Assessment has the ability to highlight both strengths and areas for improvement. This makes it an invaluable tool for families, especially in the wake of continued learning disruptions. "Parents have told us that the assessment provides confirmation of suspecting something may be off. It also helps them understand their child's real needs," Przywara said. "Our teachers make the assessment experience fun and engaging, so students come out of it feeling positive and excited to learn."

For Sylvan, this milestone is a celebration of both its history and its commitment to remaining a trusted partner in education for generations to come. "We've been in business for 45 years," said Przywara. "We've helped millions of students succeed, and we're proud to continue adapting to the needs of today's kids while maintaining the strong foundation we've built over the decades."

Families interested in the $45 assessment can schedule it at their nearest Sylvan location throughout October. Visit http://www.sylvanlearning.com for more information and to book an appointment.

